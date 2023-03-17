Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC launched: Check details

Qualcomm today launched a new chipset dubbed as the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. This new processor joins the company’s Series 7 processors, and it is the successor to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 system-on-chip (SoC) that was announced last year. Qualcomm says that the ‘+’ in the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 means that the chipset doesn’t represent minor upgrades, rather it sits on top of the existing chipset by offering significant updates and upgrades. Also Read - Apple likely to include its in-house 5G modems in iPhones soon: Here’s what we know so far

As far as availability is concerned, Qualcomm says that Redmi and Realme will be some of the first companies that will adopt the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC in their smartphones that are expected to launch this month. Also Read - MWC 2023: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip-enabled phones to support built-in 'iSIMs'

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 features

As far as features are concerned, Qualcomm says that the 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset features the Qualcomm Kryo CPU boasts peak speeds up to 2.91GHz that offers 50 percent improved performance and the Qualcomm Adreno GPU that provides 2x improved performance compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It also offers up to 13 percent improved power efficiency across the system for extended daily use. Also Read - MWC 2023: Qualcomm to ship Apple-chip competitor in 2024

This new chipset supports select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Volumetric Rendering for a more immersive gaming experience. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 also features the Snapdragon

Sound with Qualcomm aptX for lossless music streaming and lag-free sound for gaming. Furthermore, it features an 18-bit Triple ISP that will allow users to “capture in mega low light mode—snapping 30 images and merging the best parts into one shot for brighter, clearer, more colorful photos after dark”. Qualcomm says that consumers can capture over 4,000x more camara data for extreme dynamic range with vivid color and clarity.

For connectivity, this chipset has the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System that brings support for 4G/5G Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA), Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System to deliver blazing fast, extremely

responsive Wi-Fi—at up to 3.6 Gbps.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 comes with the 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo CPU that offers a clock speed of up to 2.91Ghz and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. It has Snapdragon X62 5G modem for connectivity that offers a peak download speed of up to 4.4Gbps. It also comes with Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 that offers WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth LE Audio and NFC.

In the camera department, it supports a triple camera setup of up to 32MP resolution at 30fps, a dual camera setup of up to 64+36MP resolution at 30fps, and a single camera of up to 200MP resolution. For videos, it enables users to capture up to 4K videos at 60fps, and slow-motion videos with a 1080p resolution at 240fps. It also supports Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), HDR10, HDR10+, and H.264.

Coming to the display, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 supports a QHD+ display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate or 4K display with 60Hz screen refresh rate. It also supports HDR 10+.

On the audio front, this new chipset supports various technologies such as the Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec up to Qualcomm WCD9385, Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier up to Qualcomm WSA8835, Qualcomm aptX audio technology, which includes the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, Qualcomm aptX Voice, and Qualcomm aptX Lossless.

It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology, LPDDR5 RAM and USB Type-C port among others.