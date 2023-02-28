Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G gets a price cut in India: Check price, offers here

Xiaomi today announced the availability of its newly launched Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G smartphone in India. In addition to that, the company also announced a price cut on the purchase of its last year’s flagship smartphone, that is, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro Indian variant has no IP rating but high level of water resistance

Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma today announced that the company is slashing the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G by Rs 10,000. This change will come into effect on March 1 and with this change the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the device will be available at a price of Rs 52,999, while the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space will be available at a price of Rs 56,999. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxlink halts production at Indian facility in Andhra Pradesh after massive fire

As of now, the 8GB variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 55,999, while the 12GB variant of the device costs Rs 59,999. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G India price revealed: Check price, specs, offers

Thinking about getting your hands on the ultimate flagship smartphone that can change the entire photography landscape for you?

In addition to the price cut, Sharma also announced a bunch of special offers on the purchase of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone. He said that Xiaomi India is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchases made via HDFC Bank cards. This would reduce the effective price of the 8GB variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to Rs 49,999 and of the 12GB variant to Rs 53,999.

In addition to this, the company is also offering additional exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 for non-Xiaomi device users and Rs 5,000 for Xiaomi device users. This would further reduce the price of the 8GB variant to Rs 47,999 and of the 12GB variant of the device to Rs 51,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, 1500 nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz of screen refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

On the camera front, it comes with a 50MP wide-angle lens + 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 50MP telephoto lens. On the front it has a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for Xiaomi’s 120W HyperCharge technology.