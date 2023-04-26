POCO F5 series launch set for May 9 and here is what to expect

POCO F5 series will launch on May 9. Country head of POCO India, Himanshu Tandon confirmed the POCO F5 will debut in India and elsewhere at an event scheduled to begin at 5.30 pm on May 9. There is one more phone. POCO will launch a better-specced POCO F5 Pro at the event, as well. But it is unlikely to make it to India, at least based on the teasers. Also Read - Poco F5 to launch in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset

The POCO F5 will be the first phone in India to come with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, which Qualcomm launched earlier this year. This is not your typical flagship chipset, but still powerful enough to handle some high-end games. Essentially, this chipset is suited for premium mid-range phones, such as the upcoming POCO F5. Also Read - Poco F5 India launch seems imminent, configurations emerge

POCO F5 design

Several teasers posted by POCO India’s Twitter account show the design of the upcoming F5. The POCO F5 will come with three cameras on the back, two of which will have big sensors and the remaining one will be smaller in size. Accompanying the camera module is an LED flash, while the back panel seems to have some sort of pattern. The full design is not out yet, but the upcoming POCO F5 looks very different from the predecessor POCO F4.

POCO F5 specifications

While the company has not said anything about the POCO F5 except for the processor, we have quite an idea of the phone’s specifications. Tipster Yogesh Brar said the POCO F5 will come with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There may be 8GB and 12GB RAM options with a single 256GB memory configuration. The phone may come with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor, the purpose of which is unclear, on the back. For selfies, you may get a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The POCO F5 may come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

POCO F5 price

Brar also shared that the POCO F5 may cost between Rs 28,000 and Rs 29,000 for the entry model, which, if true, would make it a strong rival to OnePlus Nord 3.