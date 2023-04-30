Poco F5 Pro series is coming: Here s what we know about it

comscore
    Poco is all set to launch the Poco F5 series smartphones at a global launch event. Ahead of the official launch, here is what we know about it.

    Poco is all set to launch its next-generation Poco F-series smartphone soon. The company has revealed it will host its global launch event at 5:30PM IST on May 9 wherein it will launch its Poco F5 series smartphone, which will include the vanilla Poco F5 and the pro version, the Poco F5 Pro. The company will launch these smartphones in India simultaneously. Ahead of the official launch, Poco has revealed a number of key details about its upcoming Poco F5 series smartphones ahead of the official launch. Also Read - POCO F5 series launch set for May 9 and here is what to expect

    As per the details shared by the company, the upcoming Poco F5 series smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) that has been developed using the 4nm fabrication process. This processor will be coupled with an Adreno GPU. Also Read - Looking for best smartphones under Rs 15,000? Check this list

    The company has also revealed that the upcoming Poco F5 series smartphones will come with a 3,725 mm square VC cooling chamber for improved thermal. Additionally, the phone will sport a triple rear camera system with LED flash.

    Coming to the display, Poco, via its Poco Global Twitter handle has revealed that the Poco F5 series will come with a WQHD+ panel. The company has also revealed the colour scheme of the Poco F5 series. The Poco F5 Pro will come in a black colour variant with a carbon racing stripes design, back-curved edges and optical image stabalisation (OIS) feature. The Poco F5, on the other hand, will come in a white colour variant with a gradient design with a hint of blue and a flat-frame design. The phone will be 7.9mm thin, weigh 181g and come with a 64MP primary rear camera.

    Separately, reports have hinted towards the Poco F5 is tipped to get a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants and a single 256GB storage variant. The phone is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

    • Published Date: April 30, 2023 2:29 PM IST
