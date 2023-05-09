Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro launched globally: Check details

Poco launched the Poco F5 series smartphones at a global launch event today. The newly launched Poco F5 series is the successor to last year’s Poco F4 series smartphones and it includes two devices — the vanilla Poco F5, which is being launched in India, and the Poco F5 Pro, which will be available in markets around the globe. Both the Poco F5 and the Poco F5 Pro are powered by Qualcomm chipsets and they come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera. In addition to this, both the phones are powered by Android 13-based MIUI 14. Also Read - Poco to launch the Poco F5 series today: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

While the two phones have a lot in common, there are plenty of differences as well. We will dig deeper into the details and differences below. So, keep reading.

Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Poco F5 Pro starts at $449 in global markets and it will be available in White and Black colour variants. The Poco F5, on the other hand, will be available at a starting price of $379 globally in Black, White and Blue colour variants. Also Read - Poco F5 Pro series key specs revealed ahead of official launch: Check details

In India, the 8+256GB variant of the Poco F5 will be available at a price of Rs 29,999 while the 12+256GB variant of the device will be available at a price of Rs 33,999. It will go on first sale in India at 12PM on May 16 via Flipkart. At its first sale, the 8GB RAM variant of the Poco F5 will be available at a price of Rs 26,999, while the 12GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 30,999.

Poco F5 Pro specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Poco F5 Pro will come with a WQHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, it comes with a HyperCooling VC cooling with a 5000mm2 vapour chamber, which the company says is largest that it has made.

On the camera front, the Poco F5 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone features a bunch of interesting and intelligent camera features such as motion tracking focus, motion capture, burst shot mode, and 8k video capturing capabilities among others.

To sum up our Hyperdisplay. 🟡👇#POCOF5Pro takes care of the visual experience with a hyper-clarity experience.#IgniteYourHyperpower pic.twitter.com/pMsllLUYcy — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 9, 2023

The Poco F5 Pro comes with a 5,160mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology and 30W wireless fast charging capability, which the company says is a first on a Poco device.

Poco F5 Specifications

Coming to the Poco F5, it comes with a 6.67-inch Xfinity Pro AMOLED display and an adjustable 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Adaptive HDR. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 7GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 3725mm² Vapor Chamber that is coupled with 14 Layers of Graphite sheets. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

The King of the segment gets set to fare well against competition. JK, what competition? There’s none. Isn’t the #POCOF5 King for a reason?! ✨👑 pic.twitter.com/RzIHoTfRtc — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) May 9, 2023

Coming to the camera, the Poco F5 has a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera at the back and a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Turbo Charging technology.