Poco is all set to introduce the Poco F5 series smartphones today. The company will be hosting a global launch event later today wherein the company will launch the Poco F5 series smartphones consisting of the vanilla Poco F5 and the Pro, Poco F5 Pro. The upcoming Poco F5 is the successor to last year’s Poco F4 smartphone that was launched in India at a price of Rs 25,999. Also Read - Looking for a phone to play Call of Duty? Here are our top picks under Rs 15,000

It is worth noting that while Poco will be launching two smartphones under its upcoming Poco F5 series, the company will only bring the Poco F5 to India. Also Read - Poco F5 Pro series key specs revealed ahead of official launch: Check details

Ahead of the official launch of the Poco F5 series, here is everything we know about it. Also Read - POCO F5 series launch set for May 9 and here is what to expect

How and where to watch Poco F5 series launch event

Poco is hosting an online event wherein the company will be unveiling the Poco F4 successor. Interested people can watch the event on Poco India’s official YouTube channel. We at Techlusive will also be covering the event, so stay tuned for all the updates.

What we know about Poco F5 series so far

As far as the details are concerned, Poco has been sharing details about the Poco F5 series smartphones via its official India and global handles.

According to the details shared by Poco India, the Poco F5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, it will have a VC cooling chamber area of about 3725mm2 as opposed to 3112 mm2 in the Poco F4, which the company says represents an increase of about a 19.7 percent. The VC chamber will come with 14 layers of graphite which marks a 2X increase from Poco F4.

The Poco F5 listing on Flipkart has revealed that the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary rear camera with OIS. The listing also reveals that the phone will come with a punch hole camera in the front that will be stacked in the top-middle section of the phone and that the phone will come with a polycarbonate body.

Time to break the 🧊

The date is in the tweet itself. Thank us later! 😅#POCOF5, the most powerful phone from POCO is coming soon to India. https://t.co/M7Eotrr2kW — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) April 26, 2023

On the other hand, the Poco F5 Pro will get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It will also be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and come with a WQHD+ display. The phone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 64MP primary rear camera with OIS. Additionally, the details shared via the Poco Global channel on Twitter reveals that the phone will feature support for 30W fast charging technology.