13 Jul, 2023 | Thursday
Paytm FASTag Payments users can now pay for parking at AIIMS Delhi

Edited By: Techlusive India | 2 minute, 1 seconds read

Published:Jul 13, 2023, 11:32 AM IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Paytm FASTag Makes Parking at AIIMS Hassle-Free. Visitors can now use FASTag, without having to wait in long queues.

Paytm Payments Bank has announced that it has enabled FASTag payments for parking at Delhi AIIMS Hospital. Visitors to the hospital can now use their FASTag to pay for parking digitally, without having to wait in long queues at the parking lot.

The FASTag system uses radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct the parking fee from the user’s account when they enter or exit the parking lot. This helps to relieve parking lot traffic while also speeding up and improving the entry and departure processes.

Users only need to scan their FASTag at the entry or exit to pay for parking at AIIMS. The parking fee will be automatically deducted from their account.

Paytm Payments Bank has partnered with Dhiraj Contractors, the authorized contractor managing the AIIMS parking, to implement this system.

Surinder Chawla, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, said, “We are committed to driving innovation in urban mobility. We are pleased to offer FASTag-based parking at one of the busiest hospitals in the nation, AIIMS in Delhi. With Paytm FASTag, users are able to make payments with ease and leave the parking lot by driving.”

“People entering the AIIMS hospital parking would be able to pay digitally via FASTag with nearly free flow movement in and out of the parking lot,” stated Dhiraj Gupta, CEO of Dhiraj Contractors. “Vehicle owners won’t have to stand in queues to pay the parking fee as it will be instantly deducted, similar to the way tolls on highways and motorways are collected. We are committed to ensuring customer delight by providing world-class technology for them.”

This is a welcome development for visitors to AIIMS, as it will make the parking experience much more convenient and efficient. It is also a positive step towards the wider adoption of FASTag technology in India.

Benefits of FASTag for parking at AIIMS

  •  Seamless and hassle-free parking experience.
  •  No need to wait in long queues to pay for parking.
  • Faster entry and exit from the parking lot.
  •  Reduced congestion in the parking lot.
  • A more convenient and efficient way to pay for parking.

How to use FASTag for parking at AIIMS

1. Ensure that your FASTag is linked to a valid bank account and has adequate balance.

2. Arrive in the FASTag lane as you enter the AIIMS parking lot.

3. The FASTag reader will automatically scan your tag and parking fees will be deducted.

4. The receipt will be sent to you through email or SMS.

— Nishtha Srivastava

