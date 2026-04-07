OnePlus Nord 6 launching today in India: How to watch livestream, expected specifications

OnePlus is all set to unveil its next smartphone in India, today – the OnePlus Nord 6. The device will cater to the buyers of mid-range segment. The new model is the continuation of the Nord series and will pack some of the interesting features and enhancements. Ahead of the official launch, the tech giant shared some key details about the Nord 6, including its display, refresh rate, performance, and battery. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 specs, camera, battery and sale confirmed ahead of launch; ALL details here

Let’s check out what we know so far

OnePlus Nord 6: How to Watch Livestream

OnePlus Nord 6 will be launched today via company’s live event that will take place at 7:00 PM IST. You can watch the livestream on the official OnePlus India YouTube channel. If you want to experience the launch event from official platform, then you can head straight to the company’s website where you can locate a live media player. Also Read: 6 upcoming smartphones in April 2026: OnePlus Nord 6, Realme 16, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, more

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 launch price in India may beat Nord 5 cost

OnePlus Nord 6 Expected Price

According to reports and rumors, OnePlus will launch its Nord 6 between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. If this is the price range, then the device will be positioned below the OnePlus 15R in the mid-range and mid-premium lineup. The device will be available in three color options, including Holographic Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch Black.

Buyers can expect the pre-orders to begin on 9 April at 12:00 PM via e-commerce site Amazon, official OnePlus website, and other retail platforms across India.

OnePlus Nord 6 Expected Features

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with an Adreno 835 GPU. As per company, the smartphone will offer a 136 percent increase in CPU performance, 64 percent boost in GPU performance, and 25 percent higher AI capabilities. The chipset comes with an AnTuTu score of 2,503,854.

For display, the device will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display will also feature a support of up to 3,600 nits peak brightness and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. This will allow the display to offer smooth viewing experience and visuals.

OnePlus Nord 6 also includes some gaming enhancements too, such as six-axis gyroscope, Touch Reflex chip, and Spatial Audio Booster. In addition, connectivity features will include the G2 Wi-Fi chip and 5G Advanced support.

Camera And Battery

As for optics is concerned, the OnePlus Nord 6 will come with dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia main camera with 2x zoom and dual-axis optical image stabilization, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For clicking selfies and video calls, there will be a 32-megapixel front camera.

The phone has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build for water and dust resistance.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

To power the smartphone, the company has packed a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging.