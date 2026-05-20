OnePlus Nord 6 price increased by up to Rs 5,000 just a month after launch - should you buy it?

Just when the sale season brings a hope that you may finally get a smartphone with a good discount, there is another price hike which may put you in the deep thinking – what should you buy now? Just a week after the OnePlus 15R price jump, the tech giant has now quietly hiked the price of the OnePlus Nord 6. And this happened when the premium mid-range phone launched only last month. Also Read: OnePlus 15R price hiked AGAIN in India; Is it still worth considering?

The revised pricing is already live on Amazon India and the official OnePlus website. And honestly, the jump is large enough to push the phone into a slightly different buying category altogether. Here’s how much it will cost now. Also Read: 8 best tablets under Rs 50,000 which are perfect for travel, office, and creative work

OnePlus Nord 6 new price in India

The base variant of the OnePlus Nord 6 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage now costs Rs 41,999. At launch, the same model was introduced at Rs 38,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 256GB version has jumped from Rs 41,999 to Rs 46,999. That is a direct price hike of up to Rs 5,000 depending on the variant.

Smartphone price hike: Why companies are raising the prices

While OnePlus hasn’t officially explained the reason behind the latest price hike, however, several reports suggest this is due to rising component costs globally. And it is not just OnePlus – from Samsung, Realme, Nothing, iQOO, and even Motorola – has increased the prices of their several smartphones. In fact, the OnePlus 15R has already received multiple price hikes within just months of launch. The base variant, which originally launched at Rs 47,999, now sells for Rs 54,999 after multiple revisions.

Memory, storage, chipsets, and manufacturing expenses have reportedly become more expensive in recent months. And instead of launching phones at very high prices immediately, some brands now seem to be gradually increasing prices later.

OnePlus Nord 6: Is it worth buying now?

First, know that the OnePlus Nord 6 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and up to 3600 nits peak brightness. The phone runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, and OnePlus promises four major Android updates along with six years of security patches.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. For photography, the Nord 6 gets a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP front camera. For longer usage, it packs a massive 9000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

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Despite the price hike, the Nord 6 remains a great option thanks to its specifications and features. However, it becomes difficult to choose it over the premium phones within the same price range.