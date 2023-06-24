comscore
News

OnePlus Nord 3 launch teased on Amazon: Check expected price, specs

News

OnePlus has teased an image of its upcoming Nord smartphone on its official India website and Amazon India. Here's what we know about it.

Highlights

  • OnePlus is set to launch a new smartphone in India soon.
  • OnePlus has teased the new Nord smartphone on its India website.
  • OnePlus has teased the new Nord smartphone on Amazon India.
OP

Image: Amazon India

OnePlus is gearing to launch new Nord devices in India soon. The company via a teaser image on Amazon India has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R truly wireless earbuds in India on July 5. Now, just days later, the company has teased another device that is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R — a Nord branded smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds 2r India launch scheduled for July 5

According to image teased on Amazon India and OnePlus’ official India website, the company is gearing to launch a new Nord smartphone in India soon. While the teased image doesn’t talk about the launch date or the exact device that the company will launch, it’s not hard to guess that OnePlus’ upcoming Nord smartphone will be the successor the OnePlus Nord 2. The company had also teased the smartphone on its The Lab initiative wherein select members of the OnePlus Community are given access to upcoming OnePlus devices for their unfiltered reviews. Also Read - Vivo exits Germany: Here's what it means for its customers

As far as the Amazon listing is concerned, the image shared by the company doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming smartphone. However, it does confirm that the upcoming Nord smartphone, possibly the Nord 3 will get the iconic slider button on the side and that it will come in the Green colour variant. “Our classic OnePlus Alert Slider is here to help you take control of your volume and notifications,” the listing says. Also Read - OnePlus Fold is coming in August this year: What we know so far

On the other hand, the teaser image on the official OnePlus website indicates that the company is planning to launch three devices at its upcoming launch event. While one of them will be the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds, the other one is expected to be the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone. And as per the reports, the third device that the company is expected to launch is the OnePlus Nord CE 3. Beyond this we don’t know much about the upcoming Nord devices. That said, OnePlus is expected to reveal more details until the days leading up to the launch.

OnePlus Nord 3 expected specifications

While OnePlus hasn’t revealed any details about the specifications or features of the OnePlus Nord 3, reports suggest that the phone will be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V that was launched in China. If that is true, the OnePlus Nord 3 will come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset that will be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. On the camera front, the phone will have a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP front facing camera. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. That said, OnePlus is yet to confirm all the details so we will take this information with a pinch of salt.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2023 4:35 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord 3 launch teased on Amazon: Check expected price, specs

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets PM Modi: Here's what they discussed

Google's Perspective filter to bring human touch to Search results

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy commits to $15 billion investment in India

Google to setup global fintech operation centre in Gujarat: Sundar Pichai

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video

2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup first look: What to expect of 2023 HP lineup

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video

Features

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video
ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video

Reviews

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video
5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Tech Updates/Launch

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level
Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How

News

Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How