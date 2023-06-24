OnePlus Nord 3 launch teased on Amazon: Check expected price, specs

OnePlus is gearing to launch new Nord devices in India soon. The company via a teaser image on Amazon India has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R truly wireless earbuds in India on July 5. Now, just days later, the company has teased another device that is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R — a Nord branded smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds 2r India launch scheduled for July 5

According to image teased on Amazon India and OnePlus' official India website, the company is gearing to launch a new Nord smartphone in India soon. While the teased image doesn't talk about the launch date or the exact device that the company will launch, it's not hard to guess that OnePlus' upcoming Nord smartphone will be the successor the OnePlus Nord 2. The company had also teased the smartphone on its The Lab initiative wherein select members of the OnePlus Community are given access to upcoming OnePlus devices for their unfiltered reviews.

As far as the Amazon listing is concerned, the image shared by the company doesn't reveal much about the upcoming smartphone. However, it does confirm that the upcoming Nord smartphone, possibly the Nord 3 will get the iconic slider button on the side and that it will come in the Green colour variant. "Our classic OnePlus Alert Slider is here to help you take control of your volume and notifications," the listing says.

On the other hand, the teaser image on the official OnePlus website indicates that the company is planning to launch three devices at its upcoming launch event. While one of them will be the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds, the other one is expected to be the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone. And as per the reports, the third device that the company is expected to launch is the OnePlus Nord CE 3. Beyond this we don’t know much about the upcoming Nord devices. That said, OnePlus is expected to reveal more details until the days leading up to the launch.

OnePlus Nord 3 expected specifications

While OnePlus hasn’t revealed any details about the specifications or features of the OnePlus Nord 3, reports suggest that the phone will be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V that was launched in China. If that is true, the OnePlus Nord 3 will come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset that will be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. On the camera front, the phone will have a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP front facing camera. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. That said, OnePlus is yet to confirm all the details so we will take this information with a pinch of salt.