OnePlus via Amazon confirmed that it’s launching a pair of new TWS earbuds in India. The company is all set to release the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r in the country. This pair will be an iterative version of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The earbuds are expected to bring several features and may come at an affordable price. Also Read - Vivo exits Germany: Here's what it means for its customers

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r launch date, color options, expected pricing

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will launch on July 5 in India. The earbuds will arrive in two color options – Blue and Black. The earbuds will be sold online via Amazon. As for its pricing, we expect the earbuds to arrive under Rs 3,000 similar to the Nord Buds 2. Also Read - OnePlus Fold is coming in August this year: What we know so far

However, let’s wait for the brand to reveal the exact details next month. Also Read - Oppo, OnePlus and Realme to operate as separate entities in India as BBK plans to derisk business

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: What to expect

The Nord Buds 2r TWS earbuds will offer a similar design to the Nord 2. As per the promo page on Amazon, the earbuds will have a slightly flat stem but with curved sides. The earbuds will have an in-ear style design. The charging case of the earbuds will look exactly like the case of Nord Buds 2.

Other features of the earbuds are yet to be known. But we expect it to come with features like dynamic drivers, OnePlus Fast Pair support, and some audio certification.

The Nord Buds 2r may not come with ANC support. We are expecting a better battery life from these since they won’t have the aforesaid feature. The existing OnePlus Nord Buds have up to 5 hours of battery with ANC on and up to 7 hours with ANC off.

Apart from this, there’s not much that we know about the earbuds. But as we move closer to its release, we expect more details to get uncovered.

In other news about OnePlus, the OnePlus 11 5G received a software update recently. The OxygenOS 13.1 brings the latest security patch and a host of improvements to make the user experience better.

According to OnePlus, the new software update improve the stability of mobile network connections, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. After the update, the software version of OxygenOS will turn to IN CPH2447_13.1.0.580(EX01).

If you use OnePlus 11 5G and haven’t yet updated your device follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Settings on your OnePlus 11 5G.

Step 2: Go to Software update.

Step 3: Look for a new update and download and install it.

Before you update, make sure you have at least 50 percent of charge and have a high-speed Internet connection.