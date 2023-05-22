The all-new iQOO Z7s starts at Rs 18,999 and comes with Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 4500mAh battery, FHD+ AMOLED, 64MP rear cameras, and a 16MP front camera. But if you don't find this phone appealing, here are some of the top alternatives.

om.gupta



Published on: May 22, 2023 4:16 PM IST