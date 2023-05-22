Vivo T2
The smartphone features a 6.38-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 64MP dual camera system on the back, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a 4500mAh battery that supports flash charging. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs. 18,999.
POCO X4 Pro
This smartphone from Poco has a 6.67-inch AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a quad camera system on the back with a 108MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 16MP front-facing camera, a Snapdragon 695 chip, a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging, and MIUI 13 based on Android 11. The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant cost Rs 19,499.