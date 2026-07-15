OnePlus N6x India launch teased on Amazon; may be the most affordable OnePlus phone

OnePlus appears to be getting ready to expand its new N-series lineup in India. Just a few weeks after launching the OnePlus N6, the company has started teasing another smartphone called the OnePlus N6x. While the brand has not confirmed the launch date yet, it has made the upcoming phone official through a dedicated teaser page. Also Read: OnePlus N6 under fire over marketing claims: Here’s what happened

The microsite also confirms that the OnePlus N6x will be available through Amazon when it goes on sale. Apart from that, OnePlus has not revealed any hardware details or price range. However, early leaks suggest the phone could borrow several features from the OnePlus N6 while arriving at a lower price point. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Max could be Motorola’s most powerful Edge yet; key specs revealed

Launch teased, Amazon availability confirmed

OnePlus has put up a dedicated microsite for the N6x, confirming that the phone is headed to the Indian market. Like the N6, the upcoming model will also be sold through Amazon alongside other channels. Also Read: 6 best wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 with ANC: OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, more

The company is keeping the specifications under wraps for now. However, tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that the OnePlus N6x will arrive with “familiar” hardware. That could mean the OnePlus N6x ends up offering a lot of the same features as the OnePlus N6. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed any specifications yet, so these details should be treated as leaks for now.

OnePlus N6x specifications (expected)

Based on the leaks so far, the OnePlus N6x could come with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display on the N6 also offers up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, although it remains to be seen whether the N6x will retain the same panel.

The smartphone is also expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset. The same processor powers the OnePlus N6, where the company claims it delivers an AnTuTu score of over 6,15,800 points.

Reports suggest the OnePlus N6x may come with the same 8,000mAh battery found on the N6, along with support for 45W wired fast charging. Reverse wired charging support could also make its way to the new model, although this has not been officially confirmed.

For photography, the phone is expected to feature a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It could also get an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. OnePlus hasn’t shared any software details yet, but the phone is expected to run the latest version of OxygenOS based on Android.

OnePlus N6x price in India (expected)

The company is yet to reveal how much the OnePlus N6x will cost. That said, early reports suggest it could be priced below the OnePlus N6.

To recall, the OnePlus N6 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is currently available in Fresh Mint and Midnight Green colour options through Amazon and the OnePlus India online store.

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If the leaks are accurate, the OnePlus N6x could launch for under Rs 20,000. That would make it the most affordable model in OnePlus’ new N-series lineup.