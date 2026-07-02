Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition debuts on July 7: How to buy this limited-edition phone

Nothing is all set to launch its new Nothing Phone 4b next week. But before the official launch, the company has revealed something special for cricket fans. Alongside the standard Phone 4b, Nothing will also launch a limited-edition Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition in India. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in July 2026 in India: Oppo Reno 16, Nothing Phone 4b, Samsung foldables, more

The special edition celebrates Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s back-to-back IPL title wins, and unlike regular smartphone launches, this one won’t be available everywhere. In fact, buyers will get just one chance to grab it. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b design revealed with new camera layout ahead of July 7 launch

Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition: Here’s how it looks

Nothing has officially revealed the design of the Phone 4b RCB Edition. The overall design remains similar to the standard Phone 4b, but it gets a completely different finish. The phone comes in a matte red colour, inspired by RCB’s jersey, while the rear panel also features the team’s lion logo. The side buttons are finished in black, giving the phone a contrasting look. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b confirmed to launch on July 7 in India, Flipkart availability revealed

There could also be some RCB-themed wallpapers or collectables inside the box, although Nothing has been confirmed those details yet.

Only one-day sale in India

Here’s the interesting part. The Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition will not go on regular sale through Flipkart or other online platforms. Instead, the company will sell it only during a special drop event at its Bengaluru brand store on July 7.

The event begins at 4 PM, shortly after the Phone 4b launch event. Nothing says the quantities will be extremely limited and the phones will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. So if you’re planning to buy this version, reaching early may be the only option.

Nothing Phone 4b launch: What to expect

The standard Nothing Phone 4b will make its debut on July 7 at 3:30 PM IST. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will run on a Snapdragon processor. It is also expected to continue Nothing’s transparent design language along with the Glyph Interface and the Essential Key.

Based on previous leaks, the Phone 4b could feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also expected to get a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 16MP selfie camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The official specifications will be revealed during the launch event.

Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition: Price still unknown

Nothing hasn’t revealed the Indian price of the Phone 4b yet. However, leaks suggest the smartphone could be priced above Rs 30,000. If that happens, it is expected to take on devices like the OnePlus Nord CE series, Motorola Edge series and Redmi Note lineup.

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For now, all eyes are on July 7, when Nothing will unveil both the standard Phone 4b and its limited RCB Edition.