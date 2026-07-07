Nothing Phone (4b) launched in India with Glyph Bar and a special RCB Edition: Price, specs, sale date

=Nothing has introduced a new ‘B’ series with the launch of the new Phone (4b) smartphone in India. The device comes in four colour variants, including an RCB Edition as part of Nothing’s ongoing collaboration with the IPL team. The Phone (4b) is equipped with a Snapdragon chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. The device has also borrowed the Glyph Bar interface from the Nothing Phone (4a). Let’s dive into the pricing, availability, and specs details of the new Nothing Phone (4b). Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition debuts on July 7: How to buy this limited-edition phone

Nothing Phone (4b) price in India, sale date

Nothing Phone (4b) is priced at Rs 34,999 in India for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs 38,999. The device comes in three colour options — Black, White, and Blue. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in July 2026 in India: Oppo Reno 16, Nothing Phone 4b, Samsung foldables, more

The new Nothing handset will be available for purchase through Flipkart and other retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital from July 14. The Nothing Phone (4b) RCB Edition is now available only through a limited drop event at the Nothing store in Bengaluru. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b design revealed with new camera layout ahead of July 7 launch

Nothing Phone (4b) specifications, features

The Nothing Phone (4b) sports a 6.77-inch Super AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,344 pixel) resolution, 381 PPI pixel density, up to 2000 nits of peak brightness, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. For durability, the display is protected by a Dragontail Pro Glass. It also gets an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The handset also features a Glyph Bar interface on the rear. It comprises 45 mini-LEDs, which can be used as Glyph Timer, Glyph Torch, Glyph Progress meter, Camera Countdown, and recording light.

Internally, the Phone (4b) runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, clocked at up to 2.3GHz, along with an Adreno 810 GPU. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Samsung primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS & EIS for stability during videos. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 119.5-degree field of view. On the front, the phone houses a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and an 81.8-degree field of view. The cameras can record up to 4K videos at 30 fps.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (4b) packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast wired charging and offers 7.5W reverse wired charging. The device ships with Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1. The company promises 3 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches for the device.

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For connectivity, the Phone (4b) uses 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 6.0. Other features include an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor and a dual stereo speaker setup.