Nothing Phone 4b design revealed with new camera layout ahead of July 7 launch

Nothing has officially revealed the design of its upcoming Phone 4b, giving users their first proper look at the company’s next smartphone before its July 7 launch. The teaser answers some of the questions around the phone’s appearance while leaving a few details for the official unveiling. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b confirmed to launch on July 7 in India, Flipkart availability revealed

As expected, the Phone 4b continues with Nothing’s transparent design language, but there are a few noticeable changes this time. The phone appears to sit below the Phone 4a in the company’s lineup, something that Nothing co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis has already confirmed. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b may finally make Nothing's signature design more accessible

Transparent design returns with a new camera layout

The rear panel continues the transparent-inspired look that Nothing phones are known for. A single vertical Glyph Bar is placed on the back, similar to the one seen on the Nothing Phone 4a, instead of the larger lighting setup found on the flagship models. Also Read: Planning a phone upgrade? Nothing CEO says prices could keep climbing

The Phone 4b uses a large rectangular camera island that stretches across much of the upper portion of the rear panel. Two large camera lenses are positioned vertically on the left side, while a pill-shaped module sits beside them. That module houses the LED flash along with another smaller circular element.

It could be another camera-related sensor, a laser autofocus module, an ambient light sensor or something else entirely. The company has chosen not to reveal its purpose just yet.

The teaser also shows a flat frame with rounded corners, visible screws and several industrial-style design elements spread across the back panel. There is also a circular marking near the lower-left section of the rear, adding to the phone’s mechanical look.

In its announcement, Nothing says the Phone 4b has been designed with improved structural strength, better durability and a soft finish that should feel more comfortable during everyday use.

Looks familiar, but with a CMF touch

Although the Phone 4b clearly carries Nothing’s signature design language, it also borrows several styling cues from CMF. The exposed screws, wider camera island and industrial finish make it look closer to what many would expect from a CMF-branded phone.

That is interesting because Nothing has already confirmed that CMF will not launch a smartphone this year. As a result, some of those design ideas now appear to have made their way into the Phone 4b instead.

The official teaser only showcases the phone in blue, but previously leaked renders shared by tipsters Abhishek Yadav and Debayan Roy also suggested white and black or dark grey colour options. Among the three, the blue version stands out more because the coloured internal panel makes the transparent elements more noticeable.

Expected price and specifications

Nothing has not confirmed the hardware yet, but recent leaks suggest the Phone 4b could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. The processor was also spotted in a recent Geekbench listing, although the company is yet to officially verify those details.

Leaks also suggest the Phone 4b could be priced at around Rs 30,000 or slightly above that. If that happens, it will sit below the Nothing Phone 4a, which starts at Rs 37,999 in India.

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At that price, the Phone 4b is expected to compete with smartphones such as Motorola’s Edge 70 series, OnePlus Nord CE models and Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M47 and Galaxy F70 Pro.