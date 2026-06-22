Nothing Phone 4b may finally make Nothing's signature design more accessible

I still remember the excitement around the launch of the first-ever Nothing Phone 1. Launched four years ago in July 2022, the first Nothing Phone’s design and approach were enough to fuel excitement among smartphone enthusiasts who wanted to witness something new. And it wasn’t just about the unique design; it was about the overall package without pushing the price into the premium segment. Also Read: Planning a phone upgrade? Nothing CEO says prices could keep climbing

Over the years, Nothing has stuck to its core transparent design formula but has subtly reduced the Glyph Interface lights at the back. What else has changed is its pricing. Last year’s Nothing Phone 3 was more than enough to be called a premium smartphone (without even offering flagship-level specifications), but its aggressive pricing almost took away the crown of being a unique smartphone available at a reasonable price. Also Read: CMF Watch 3 Pro with ChatGPT integration, dual-band GPS launches in India: Price, features

Even Nothing’s mid-range smartphones have witnessed price hikes over the last couple of years. The reasons are not limited to one or two factors, but several. One of the key reasons is the global shortage of memory chips, supply chain disruptions, and everything else affecting component prices. Eventually, this has led to price hikes across several smartphone brands. Also Read: OnePlus 15, 15R, Nothing Phone 4a series get price hike in India: What’s changed

Now comes the upcoming Nothing phone, which is rumoured to be the Nothing Phone 4b, obviously due to multiple teasers showing “b” and the latest one clearly mentioning “4b” at the end of the video. Moreover, there is now a dedicated microsite live on Flipkart, which confirms the phone’s availability through the e-commerce website.

Is the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b enough to reignite excitement?

So far, it seems exciting. The multiple teasers, in Nothing’s usual style, are dropping hints about the next possible phone. The latest teaser even cleverly shows a sketch of the back panel, which seems to carry forward the signature transparent design, along with a sneak peek of screws and other components. What stands out even more is the possible single-camera setup at the back, unlike the Phone 4a and 4a Pro, which feature a triple-camera setup.

This also leads to one important factor to talk about… price.

Nothing Phone 4b price speculations

Something that has been bothering me about Nothing phones for the past couple of launches is their pricing. While Nothing made sure to bring budget phones under its sub-brand, CMF by Nothing, the touch of uniqueness associated with Nothing has always been missing there.

It seems like the Nothing Phone 4b will finally fill that void. Considering the Nothing Phone 4b is expected to feature a single-camera setup, I assume the price will remain within an affordable range. It must be noted that the Phone 4a is priced at Rs 35,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Plus, some reports suggest that CMF has transferred its 2026 smartphone projects to Nothing, as CMF by Nothing has already confirmed that there will be no new smartphone launch this year. Considering that, the rumoured Nothing Phone 4b is expected to arrive as a budget phone, which is much needed given the competitiveness of this segment.

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Still, the Nothing Phone 4b name remains unclear, the launch date is unknown, and the expected price is based purely on speculation. All we can do is wait for the official launch and see what Carl Pei has in store for Nothing fans. More importantly, it will be interesting to see whether the upcoming phone can reach the masses with its signature design while still remaining budget-friendly.