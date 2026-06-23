Nothing Phone 4b confirmed to launch on July 7 in India, Flipkart availability revealed

Nothing has officially confirmed that its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone (4b), will launch in India on July 7 at 3:30 PM IST. The handset will introduce an entirely new B Series in the company’s smartphone lineup and is expected to sit below the existing Phone (4a) series. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b may finally make Nothing's signature design more accessible

The announcement comes after days of teasers centred around the letter “b”. Along with confirming the launch date, Nothing has also put up a dedicated Flipkart microsite, which confirms that the Phone (4b) will be available through the e-commerce platform once it goes on sale. Also Read: Planning a phone upgrade? Nothing CEO says prices could keep climbing

While the company is still keeping most hardware details under wraps, the teasers and comments shared by Nothing executives have offered a fair idea of what to expect. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ debuts in India with 144Hz AMOLED display, 6500mAh battery: Price, specs, sale details

Transparent design stays, but camera setup changes

Nothing appears to be sticking to the design language it has become known for. The teasers show a transparent-style rear panel with exposed screws and internal design elements. The phone also appears to feature flat sides with rounded corners.

Phone (4b).

Kept sketching the Phone (4a) series and accidentally made a new phone. 7 July, 3:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/pHqspOmgKH — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 23, 2026

One noticeable change is the camera module. Based on the official teaser, the Phone (4b) could come with a single rear camera, something that stands out at a time when even budget smartphones usually offer two or more rear sensors. The images also hint at a pill-shaped camera module with an LED flash. Reports have also suggested the phone could feature a horizontal Glyph Bar on the back, similar to the Phone 4a.

Although Nothing has not confirmed the specifications yet, leaks have pointed towards a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, a 5,500mAh battery, and improved build materials. However, these details remain unofficial until the company makes an announcement.

What does the ‘B’ series mean?

Nothing India Co-founder Akis Evangelidis recently explained the thinking behind the company’s new naming strategy. According to him, the letter “b” does not stand for any particular word. Instead, the number represents the product generation, while the letter is used to identify the product segment.

He also said the B Series has been introduced to expand Nothing’s smartphone portfolio while maintaining a clear hierarchy. The Phone 4a series will continue to sit above the new B Series, making the upcoming Phone (4b) the company’s more affordable offering.

The launch also comes shortly after Nothing confirmed that it would not introduce a new CMF smartphone this year. The company had cited rising component costs, particularly memory prices, as one of the reasons behind that decision. Since then, reports have suggested that some products originally planned under the CMF brand may have been shifted to Nothing, leading to speculation that the Phone (4b) could be one of them.

Expected price and availability

Nothing has not announced the official pricing yet, but leaks suggest the Phone (4b) could be priced Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 lower than the Nothing Phone (4a).

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For reference, the Phone (4a) debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 31,999. If the leaked pricing turns out to be accurate, the Phone (4b) could target buyers looking for a Nothing smartphone at a lower price while retaining the company’s signature design.