Google launches Finance app with AI-powered market insights and portfolio tracking

Google has unveiled a new dedicated Android app for Google Finance that integrates real-time market data, financial news, portfolio management and AI with a single app. It’s part of Google’s ongoing effort to enter the financial information realm, where it could be competing with Yahoo Finance, investment apps like Robinhood, and others. Also Read: Google launches AI Edge Eloquent: Offline dictation app now available on iOS

The new app provides users with a personalized and unique place to watch markets, track investments and get financial insights. Google Finance’s history dates back to the Web, but the firm is trying to take the product mobile for people who pay close attention to the stock market and investing trends.

What is Google Finance app?

Google launched an Android version of its Google Finance app, which will be followed by an iOS version in the next few months. The app comes with watchlists, live market data, live financial news and Google’s AI feature, ‘Key Moments’, which provides insights into why a stock is changing in price.

Google says the app will be used by people who watch markets several times a day and need immediate access to financial news from their smartphones.

The company also announced that further features will be integrated into the app in the future, among them the support of live earnings calls and new features for managing an investment portfolio.

Google Finance Web Experience

In addition to the launch of the mobile app, Google has announced that its revamped Google Finance web experience is officially out of beta. The new platform will feature a range of AI-driven tools designed to assist users in comprehending and managing their investments.

The one thing that gets added greatly is support for portfolios on a global level. Now all users can view their investments through one dashboard which provides them with asset holding, performance and asset allocation insights.

The old Google Finance portfolios will be automatically included in the new experience. Users can even add new portfolios by uploading files like CSV and PDF documents, or by taking screenshots or filling them in with natural language.

This AI research tool provides insights into an investor’s portfolio.

Google is also improving AI-powered research capabilities

Meanwhile, a user is able to ask simple questions about his investments in his portfolio once he builds a portfolio. They might ask for example what sectors are not represented in the portfolio or what the effect might be if the allocations are changed in the long term.

The company claims that these AI-driven insights are meant to be more accessible to investment research, particularly for those who aren’t as financially savvy.

New AI Tasks: Personalised Market Updates

One new feature is a new task based AI feature that will enable users to generate bespoke market briefings.

Investors can use natural language to ask for updates on a specific topic or holdings. For instance, Google Finance can send a pre-market report on daily overnight movements in cryptocurrencies, and users can get stock briefings automatically every day for the stocks in their portfolio.

After setting up, Google Finance runs in the background and collects data and provides customised reports at a specific time. New users will be alerted via the Google app on Android and iOS when update is needed.

The reports created are also available on the web via the research panel on Google Finance.

Google takes its AI approach to finance

It’s a launch that is symbolic of Google’s broader push to incorporate artificial intelligence into increasingly consumer-focused products. Google Finance is moving beyond just giving investors market data and stock prices, and more toward helping them understand why markets move, and what the implications will be for their investments.

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Google is taking Finance beyond the realm of market tracking, thanks to AI-powered research, automated market briefings, portfolio analysis, and real-time financial updates. The company hopes to develop a platform for personalized financial information which will enable users to receive these data without having to closely track the markets.