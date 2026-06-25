OnePlus Nord Buds 4 launched in India with 52dB ANC, 54-hour battery life: Price, features

OnePlus has expanded its Nord audio lineup with the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 in India. The new true wireless earbuds are aimed at users looking for features like active noise cancellation, long battery life and gaming-focused audio without moving into the premium segment. Also Read: Amazon listing reveals FIRST look at OnePlus N series smartphone ahead of launch

According to OnePlus, the Nord Buds 4 have been designed for everyday use, whether it is travelling, attending online classes, taking calls or playing games. The earbuds come in two colour options — Stellar Black and Astral Teal — and weigh 4.3 grams each. Also Read: OnePlus may launch its MOST affordable smartphone series in India; A lower price than Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 features, specs

One of the biggest additions to the Nord Buds 4 is support for up to 52dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). According to OnePlus, the earbuds can adjust the level of noise cancellation in real time based on the surrounding environment. Users also get multiple listening modes, allowing them to switch between stronger noise isolation and a mode that lets in more outside sound when required. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

For calls, the Nord Buds 4 use a total of six microphones, with three microphones placed on each earbud. OnePlus says AI-powered noise reduction helps improve voice clarity and can reduce the impact of wind noise at speeds of up to 25km/h during calls.

The earbuds are equipped with 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. According to OnePlus, they are tuned to deliver stronger bass while maintaining balanced sound across different types of content.

The Nord Buds 4 also borrow several features from the company’s higher-end earbuds. These include support for 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio, which can make movies, music and compatible games feel more immersive. OnePlus says FPS gamers can also benefit from better directional audio to identify sounds like footsteps or gunfire more accurately.

Users can further customise the sound using Master Tuning modes and equaliser settings available through the companion app.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 support Bluetooth 6.1, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair and Smart Bluetooth technology. According to the company, the earbuds offer a wireless range of up to 250 metres under suitable conditions.

Gaming Mode offers latency as low as 47ms, which OnePlus says is around 50% lower than the previous generation. The earbuds also support AI-powered features like AI Translate and AI Assistant on supported devices.

On the battery front, OnePlus claims the Nord Buds 4 can deliver up to 54 hours of total playback with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge is said to provide up to 11 hours of playback.

The earbuds also carry TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification and come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 price and availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are priced at Rs 3,299. As part of a limited-period launch offer, they will be available for Rs 3,099.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Sales begin on June 29 through oneplus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon India, Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra and select offline retail partners.