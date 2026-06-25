PM Modi meets Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, raises India investment to $48 billion

Amazon is clearly focusing on India. After announcing a major investment plan last year, the e-commerce giant has now increased its commitment, taking the total planned investment in the country to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030. Also Read: Amazon Prime Day 2026: The hidden tech category that could offer the biggest discounts

The announcement came after Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, ANI reported. The company says the additional investment will largely focus on expanding artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in India, while also supporting jobs, exports, and small businesses. Also Read: boAt launches Airdopes ProClip in India: Open-ear earbuds with cloud-fit design

Amazon raises India investment

Amazon had earlier announced an investment of $35 billion in India for the 2026-2030 period. The company has now increased that amount by another $13 billion, taking the total commitment to $48 billion over the next five years. Also Read: Amazon Prime Day 2026 starts July 4: What to buy, what to skip, and how to save more

According to Amazon, the additional funding will primarily be used to strengthen its AI and cloud business through Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company plans to expand its data centre infrastructure in Mumbai and Hyderabad to meet the growing demand for cloud services in India. With the latest announcement, Amazon’s total investment in India between 2010 and 2030 will cross $88 billion.

Out of the newly announced investment, more than $21 billion will now be allocated towards AI and cloud infrastructure by 2030. Amazon says the expanded AWS infrastructure will help startups, enterprises, developers and government organisations access AI tools, cloud computing services and custom AI chips. The company also believes India is becoming one of its fastest-growing markets for AI adoption, which is why it continues to increase investments in this area.

The company added that AWS Regions in Mumbai and Hyderabad will continue to store data locally while offering businesses access to advanced AI services and cloud technologies.

More jobs and support for small businesses?

Apart from infrastructure, Amazon also shared some of its long-term goals for India. The company plans to support nearly 3.8 million direct and indirect jobs by 2030, compared to around 2.8 million jobs it supported in 2024.

Amazon also aims to enable $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports over the next few years. Besides this, it plans to bring AI benefits to nearly 15 million small businesses and introduce AI education to around 4 million government school students.

Andy Jassy has also highlighted the strong growth Amazon has witnessed across its e-commerce, cloud and AI businesses in India over the last decade.

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The latest announcement comes at a time when global technology companies are continuing to increase investments in India’s AI and cloud ecosystem. Alongside Amazon, companies like Microsoft and Google have also committed multi-billion-dollar investments to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country over the coming years.