Nokia's new Pure UI will not just run on mobile phones but also on smartwatches and laptops

Nokia's Pure UI appears to be an attempt to strengthen an ecosystem of products from phones to smartwatches and laptops.

  • Nokia introduces Pure UI, a revamped user interface.
  • Pure UI will boot on Nokia phones, likely replacing the stock-like UI.
  • Pure UI will also run other ecosystem products like smartwatches and laptops.
After revamping its brand logo, Nokia has now unveiled a new user interface for smartphones and other products. Nokia’s new Pure UI appears to be an attempt to strengthen ecosystem products. Also Read - Nokia X30 5G review: Still a long way to go to make heads turn

That said, the UI will boot on mobile phones, smartwatches, and even on laptops, as per Nokia. The UI will offer a clean interface and a host of features. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Nokia revamps its iconic logo to mark the beginning of a new era

Here’s everything about Nokia’s Pure UI

Nokia has announced Pure UI to offer a consistent and clean experience on devices. It carries the brand’s minimalistic approach which it applied to the new branding around the time of MWC last month. Also Read - Nokia G22 debuts with a focus on repairability, C22 and C32 arrive with dual cameras

There will be Nokia’s Pure typeface throughout the UI. New icons, smoother animations, and different screens (with a minimal look) for most apps are some of the things you’d see on Pure UI.

Since the UI is touted to be clean, it adopts slim borders design for quick actions like the clock, brightness control, and others. In the marketing images, Pure UI is themed Blue, however, there appears to be a toggle to change the theme color.

This theming reminds us of Android’s material UI theming, which adds a single color theme throughout the UI. However, do not confuse Pure UI with an OS, it’s just a user interface that will run on an operating system.

Apart from smartphones, it will also run on other products like smartwatches, laptops, and more. As said above, this may help in strengthening the ecosystem.

While Nokia has released several images showing off the new UI, there’s something that’s skeptical and also hilarious. Nokia is using iPhone and Apple watch to demonstrate the UI. Furthermore, it’s showing off Pure UI on MacBook.

On Nokia’s official page, there’s a mention of ‘B2B and Enterprise digital products,’ which raises the question – is the UI restricted to business? Or it will also run on consumer-centric products as it’s perceived to be.

We’ve reached out to Nokia to get a clear answer. We’ll update the article once we get a response.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2023 10:33 AM IST
