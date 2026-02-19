Sarvam plans to bring AI to feature phones, cars and smart glasses

At the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Indian AI startup Sarvam made it clear that it doesn’t just want AI inside apps. It wants AI inside everyday devices, including feature phones, cars, and even smart glasses. That’s an interesting shift, especially in a country where millions still use basic phones instead of smartphones. Also Read: AI won’t replace jobs, says PM Modi: Industry voice tells a different story

Which devices to get the Sarvam?

AI chat on Nokia and HMD feature phones

Sarvam has partnered with HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded phones, to bring a conversational AI assistant to feature phones. Yes, the kind with physical keypads. In a demo shown at the summit, users could press a dedicated AI button on a feature phone and speak to the assistant in a local language. The assistant could help with queries around government schemes or local market information. The idea is simple: access to AI without needing a smartphone or laptop.

Sarvam says its edge AI models are lightweight, taking up only a few megabytes. They can run on existing processors and, in some cases, even work offline.

AI in cars and everyday devices

The company isn’t stopping at phones. Sarvam is also working with Bosch to bring AI assistants into vehicle infotainment systems. While details are limited, the focus appears to be on voice-first interactions inside cars. Sarvam has also collaborated with Qualcomm to tune its models for various chipsets. This could help the company deploy AI across phones, laptops, cars, and other connected devices more efficiently.

Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses

Sarvam also showcased its own AI smart glasses, called Sarvam Kaze. Designed and manufactured in India, these glasses allow users to talk to the AI assistant and ask questions about what they see around them.

The company describes Kaze as a “builders’ device” and says it will be available in May. This marks Sarvam’s entry into hardware, moving beyond enterprise AI tools into consumer-facing products.