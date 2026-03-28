Nokia layoffs: 14,000 jobs to be cut globally, India may see impact

Nokia is planning to cut a large number of jobs as part of a global restructuring. Reports suggest the company could reduce around 14,000 roles over time, which is roughly 20 per cent of its workforce. The company currently has about 74,000 employees globally. Also Read: Meta layoffs 2026: Company focuses on AI while reducing workforce

This also brings focus to India, where Nokia has a strong presence. With over 17,000 employees in India, some impact is likely, though there is no clarity yet on how many roles could be affected. Also Read: Epic Games cuts over 1,000 jobs as Fortnite returns to Google Play Store

India operations under review

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the company has already started preparing for changes in India. These changes are part of a broader restructuring that the company is carrying out globally. Also Read: Meta planning big layoffs while investing billions in AI

The layoffs are expected to affect different teams, not just one specific department. This includes common roles and global functions. One of the reasons being discussed is the earlier merger of Cloud and Network Services with Mobile Networks. That move may have created some overlap in roles, and this is something the company is now looking to fix.

So it is not only about reducing costs, but also about adjusting teams where there is duplication.

Changes in leadership

At the same time, Nokia has made a few changes at the leadership level in India. Samar Mittal has been named the India Country Business Leader, while Vibha Mehra will take over as India Country Manager from April 1, 2026.

The previous India head, Tarun Chhabra, has stepped down from his role. With these changes, the company seems to be adjusting its structure along with the broader restructuring plan.

Business performance

Nokia’s India business has also seen some pressure. The company reported a 15 per cent drop in net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenue fell to 393 million euros from 463 million euros in the same period last year.

When performance slows down like this, companies usually look at restructuring to manage costs and improve operations.

Ongoing trend in tech

This kind of move is not limited to Nokia. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have also gone through layoffs in recent months.

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Nokia itself has reduced its workforce over the years. Back in 2018, Nokia had over 100,000 employees worldwide. That number has come down to around 74,000 now. There are also reports that the job cuts may not be limited to India and could affect some teams in Europe as well.