comscore
News

No, Google won't delete inactive YouTube accounts with videos

News

Google has clarified that it will not delete accounts with YouTube videos, after announcing that it will delete personal accounts and their content that haven't been used or signed in for at least 2 years.

Highlights

  • Google won't delete accounts with YouTube videos this time.
  • Google will still delete Workspace content from accounts that do not have YouTube videos.
  • This content includes data from Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar; and even Google Photos.
youtube (1)

Google has clarified that it will not delete accounts with YouTube videos, after announcing that it will delete personal accounts and their content that haven’t been used or signed in for at least 2 years. Also Read - Google now lets you send Calendar invites from Google Docs: How to use it

The company updated its blog post, saying “We do not have plans to delete accounts with YouTube videos at this time”. Also Read - How to draft a document using Help me write in Google Docs: A step-by-step guide

It came as a relief to several users that YouTube videos will remain untouched. Also Read - How to set up Google Inactive Account Manager: A step-by-step guide

Starting later this year, if a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, the company may delete the account and its contents — including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos.

“Our internal analysis shows abandoned accounts are at least 10x less likely than active accounts to have 2-step-verification set up,” Google said in its announcement. “Meaning, these accounts are often vulnerable, and once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam.”

The policy only applies to personal Google Accounts, and will not affect accounts for organisations like schools or businesses.

While the policy takes effect now, it will not immediately impact users with an inactive account and “the earliest we will begin deleting accounts is December 2023,” said Google.

IANS

  • Published Date: May 19, 2023 4:09 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Report: Google won't delete inactive YouTube accounts with videos

Sony unveils Access Controller for PS5: Check top features

Apple rolls out new updates for iPhone, iPad, Watch and TV OS: Check details

Xbox PC games are coming to Nvidia GeForce Now

As BGMI returns, government outlines 3-month probation, conditions

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video