NASA Artemis II sets new Space record, and iPhone 17 Pro Max was part of it

NASA’s Artemis II mission has been the matter of discussion since its launch on April 2. Now, the mission has again grabbed the attention as the crewed spacecraft has completed its lunar flyby and set a new record. NASA’s Artemis II has set the record for the farthest distance humans have ever travelled from Earth. It has even surpassed Apollo 13’s record distance of 248,655 miles. Also Read: iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 leaks revealed: Full design details, display size, and minor changes you need to know

The spacecraft of the Artemis II mission carries four astronauts on board the Orion spacecraft. This is also the first time in decades that humans have travelled this far from Earth. Also Read: iPhone Fold leak: Apple may use 3D printed hinge to reduce screen crease

The mission is all about..

The journey isn’t just about breaking records. The crew has been actively capturing images, studying the Moon, and collecting data that will help future missions. They’ve already flown past parts of the Moon that haven’t been seen directly by astronauts before. There’s also a planned communication blackout phase, something which is expected when the spacecraft moves behind the Moon. Also Read: WhatsApp working on Noise Cancellation feature: How it will make your calls clearer in noisy places

The mission is all about preparation for the future with longer missions and eventually the permanent human presence on the Moon. Basically, it’s a test run for future crewed missions that aim to return humans to the Moon and stay there longer this time.

Artemis II has reached its maximum distance from Earth. On the far side of the Moon, 252,756 miles away, Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy have now traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history and now begin their journey home. Before they left, they said they hoped… — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) April 6, 2026

iPhone in Space too

Here’s the part that caught everyone’s attention! Alongside all the advanced equipment, an iPhone 17 Pro Max made its way into the mission. During the flyby, one of the astronauts used the phone to capture an image of the Moon. Of course, the crew still has access to professional cameras like Nikon gear and action cameras. But the fact that a smartphone could hold its own, even briefly, adds an interesting layer to the story.

FAQs

Q1. What is NASA’s Artemis II mission all about?

Ans. NASA’s Artemis II is the first crewed mission to the Moon in over 5 years. The Artemis I test flight was uncrewed.

Q2. Who are the members of NASA’s Artemis II mission’s crew?

Ans. NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Q3. How much has Artemis II travelled?

Ans. NASA has confirmed that on the far side of the Moon, the Artemis II spacecraft has travelled 252,756 miles away.

Q4. When will Artemis II return?

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Ans. From April 7 to April 9th, the NASA Artemis II’s crew will have off-duty rest and final technical demonstrations. On April 10, the spacecraft’s splashdown is expected on April 10 at approximately 8:07 p.m. EDT, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.