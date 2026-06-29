Apple Smart Glasses may not launch before 2027

Apple’s first-ever smart glasses are still under wraps, and their launch has been a part of the rumour mill. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has now suggested that the Apple smart glasses may not arrive anytime soon. It was earlier expected to arrive later this year, while the shipment was expected to begin in early 2027. However, the timeline seems to have changed now. Also Read: iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may get more RAM, but there's a catch

As per the report, the tech giant is expected to debut its smart glasses by the end of 2027. But what will it bring to your eyes? Read on. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Price Leak: Here's how much it may cost

Apple’s Smart Glasses: All we know so far

Apple has not revealed anything officially about its smart glasses yet, but leaks have painted a rough picture of what the company is working on. The wearable is expected to take on Meta’s smart glasses, which have quickly become one of the biggest names in this category. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, OLED iPad mini production begins as Samsung prepares displays for Apple’s future lineup

Interestingly, Apple seems to be betting on something that Meta cannot easily replicate — its ecosystem. Since millions of iPhone users are already part of Apple’s ecosystem, the upcoming smart glasses are expected to work seamlessly with iPhones. That tight integration could become one of Apple’s biggest selling points whenever the product finally arrives.

The delay, however, also gives Meta more time to strengthen its position. The company recently expanded its smart glasses lineup and continues to work with eyewear brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley and Prada. Meta’s latest glasses also bring AI features, a 12MP camera and live translation support, making the competition even tougher before Apple has officially entered the market.

What features could Apple bring?

Based on previous reports, Apple’s smart glasses are expected to look more like regular glasses rather than a bulky headset. Gurman has earlier suggested that Apple is testing multiple frame designs, including rectangular and oval-shaped options, along with different colour choices.

The glasses are also tipped to feature built-in cameras, microphones and speakers. Users may be able to capture photos, answer phone calls, listen to music and receive notifications directly through the glasses. Siri is also expected to play a major role, with Apple reportedly working on AI features that can understand what users are looking at and respond accordingly.

Looking further ahead, Apple reportedly sees these smart glasses as more than just another wearable. The company is said to be exploring health-related features and eventually wants to bring augmented reality capabilities to future generations of the product.

Why the delay may not be surprising

The smart glasses category is still in its early days. While brands like Meta have already launched multiple products, the market itself is still evolving. Research firm Counterpoint recently reported strong year-on-year growth in smart glasses shipments, and more companies, including Google and Samsung, are also preparing to enter the segment.

Apple has often preferred entering a product category later rather than being first. The company usually waits until it believes the technology is ready for a wider audience. If the latest timeline is accurate, Apple appears to be taking a similar approach with its first smart glasses as well.

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For now, though, these are still based on leaks and reports. Apple is yet to officially confirm the existence, launch timeline or features of its upcoming smart glasses.