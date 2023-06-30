Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg today announced a new feature for his company's messaging app, WhatsApp, that will make it easier for users to transfer their chat history while switching devices. Zuckerb

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg today announced a new feature for his company’s messaging app, WhatsApp, that will make it easier for users to transfer their chat history while switching devices. Zuckerberg, in a post via his Meta Channel on Instagram today announced that WhatsApp is getting a new feature that will let users move their WhatsApp chats to a new phone without all of their chats ever leaving their smartphones.

At the moment, WhatsApp users using the company’s mobile apps need to back up their chats on cloud — Google Drive in case they are using the Android app or iCloud if they are using WhatsApp’s iOS-based app — in a bid to switch devices. Also, users who are moving from an Android smartphone to and iPhone need to download a separate Move to iOS app on their Android smartphones in a bit to move all of their WhatsApp data, which includes their account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings, to WhatsApp on iOS. On the other hand, the option to move WhatsApp data from an iPhone to and Android phone is available only for Samsung devices. WhatsApp’s new feature that was announced today changes that.

Meta today said that for the first time, users can preserve their complete chat and media history without having to exit the app. “More secure than using unofficial third-party apps which lack clear privacy practices, and more private than cloud services, the transfer process is authenticated with a QR code, data is only shared between your two devices, and is fully encrypted during transfer,” Meta wrote in a blog post adding that the new chat history transfer feature is faster than backing up chat history in the cloud and then restoring it on the new device. The new feature also enables the users to transfer large media files and attachments without occupying additional cloud space.

How does the new chat history transfer feature work?

As the Meta founder demonstrated in a video on his official Facebook account, the feature is really easy to use. To transfer their WhatsApp data from their old smartphones to the new ones, users need to download WhatsApp on their new smartphones and open it while ensuring that both the devices are near each other, connected to Wi-Fi and location enabled. Then on their old phones, they need to go to Settings > Chats > Chat transfer and scan the QR code shown on the screen with your new phone to complete the process. Once this happens, WhatsApp will automatically transfer all of the data from the old device to the new one over the connected Wi-Fi.