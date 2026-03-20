WhatsApp will SOON let you translate messages in 21 languages automatically

Messaging someone in a different language is about to get much easier on WhatsApp. The app is now working on a feature that will automatically translate messages in chats and that too across 21 languages. This isn’t entirely new. WhatsApp already lets you translate messages manually. But the upcoming update aims to remove that extra step and make translations happen in the background. Also Read: Meta will pay creators up to Rs 2.7 lakh to post on Facebook; Here's why

Right now, if you receive a message in another language, you need to long-press it and tap the “Translate” option. It works, but it’s not the fastest way, especially if you’re dealing with multiple messages in a conversation. Also Read: Tired of noisy calls? WhatsApp may fix it SOON with new feature

With the new update, WhatsApp plans to introduce automatic message translation. Once enabled, messages will be translated instantly as they arrive, without you having to tap anything. You’ll be able to choose: Also Read: Garmin smartwatches get WhatsApp app; Reply to messages from your wrist

Which language to translate from

Which language to translate into

And that setting will apply to the entire chat.

Works without sending your messages anywhere

One of the key points here is privacy. WhatsApp says translations will happen directly on your device, not on external servers.

That means your chats stay end-to-end encrypted, messages are not sent to third-party services, and translations happen using local processing. To make this work, users will need to download language packs. Once downloaded, translations can even work offline.

Where it will work and where it won’t

The feature is expected to work across personal chats and group chats. However, there’s a small limitation in groups. Automatic translation will work smoothly only if participants are sending messages in the same language. If multiple languages are used, some messages may not get translated. Also, for now, there’s no confirmation about this feature coming to channels.

When to expect

The feature has been spotted in beta testing, which means it’s still under development. WhatsApp is currently refining how automatic translations behave before rolling it out to more users.

Once ready, it is expected to first reach beta testers and then gradually expand to a wider audience.