comscore WhatsApp will soon let users send high-quality videos on Android
English | हिंदी
30 Jun, 2023 | Friday
Sign In
Hello! Manage Your Account
Sign In
Sign Up

Follow Us on

Trending : SonyInfinix Inbook X2 SlimSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 5OnePlus FoldApple Vision Pro
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp will soon let users send high-quality videos on Android: All you need to know

WhatsApp will soon let users send high-quality videos on Android: All you need to know

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo | 1 minute, 3 seconds read

Published:Jun 30, 2023, 05:58 PM IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

whatsapp
whatsapp

Story Highlights

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

READ MORE
Meta will soon let users download apps directly from Facebook, but not everyone can use it

Beta users will see a new button within the drawing editor which will allow them to send high-quality videos, reports WABetaInfo.

READ MORE
How to use Street View in Google Maps on Android and iOS: Here's a step-by-step guide

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

READ MORE
WhatsApp for Windows to soon let up to 32 users video call

The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

The new option only appears when the users select a large-size video.

A tag will be added to the message bubble when sending a video with the high-quality option to inform the recipient that the video is sent using this feature.

This feature is not available when sharing videos through status updates.

The ability to send videos in high-quality is currently rolling out to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android and iOS beta, which allows users to send high-definition photos.

— IANS

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Related Stories

Tags

Androidmeta

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language