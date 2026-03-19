Meta will pay creators up to Rs 2.7 lakh to post on Facebook; Here's why

For years, creators have been chasing growth on Instagram, YouTube, and, more recently, TikTok (at least on a global level, even if not in India). But now, Meta wants them to shift some of that attention back to Facebook, and it’s ready to pay for it. The tech giant has announced a new program called Creator Fast Track, which offers guaranteed monthly payments and boosted reach to creators who start posting regularly on Facebook. Also Read: How I recovered my WhatsApp chats after losing everything in one click

How much can creators earn?

The program offers a fixed payout for a limited time, depending on your follower count: Also Read: 7 Instagram Tricks That Make Posting Easier

Around Rs 83,000/month ($1,000) for creators with 100K+ followers

Up to Rs 2.7 lakh/month ($3,000) for creators with over 1 million followers

These payments are valid for three months, giving creators a short window to build their presence on Facebook. After that, earnings shift to Facebook’s broader monetisation system.

What creators need to do

To qualify, creators need to stay active on the platform. The basic requirement includes posting at least 15 Reels in 30 days, uploading content on 10 different days, and sharing original content (it doesn’t have to be exclusive to Facebook).

The focus is clearly on short-form content, something that has been driving most creator payouts globally. Apart from the guaranteed pay, creators also get access to Facebook’s Content Monetisation program. This means they can continue earning through:

Reels and video content

Stories and posts

Subscriptions and tips

Brand collaborations

Meta is also adding new analytics tools that show which views are earning money, how much creators are making, and why some views don’t count.

You must be wondering why even Meta is doing this? This is because even with billions of users, Facebook has struggled to become the first choice for creators. Most have shifted to platforms like YouTube and TikTok for better reach and more predictable earnings. This new push looks like a direct attempt to bring them back by combining guaranteed income + algorithm boost.

Meta says it paid nearly $3 billion to creators in 2025, with a large chunk coming from Reels. So the company is clearly betting big on short-form video again.

FAQs

1. What is Meta’s Creator Fast Track program?

It’s a new program where Meta pays creators to post Reels on Facebook and grow their audience.

2. How much can creators earn?

Up to Rs 2.7 lakh per month for three months, depending on follower count.

3. Who is eligible for this program?

Creators with at least 100K followers on Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok.

4. What do creators need to do?

Post at least 15 Reels in 30 days across 10 different days.

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5. What happens after three months?

Earnings shift to Facebook’s regular monetisation tools like ads, subscriptions, and brand deals.