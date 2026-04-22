Meta to install tracking software on employees computers: AI data collection strategy

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is reportedly planning to bring a new tracking software tool for employees to collect data for AI training. The new tracking system will be used on employee computers with an aim to improve its artificial intelligence systems. These systems are designed to perform tasks on computers. Also Read: Instagram Reels now lets you buy products directly

The news was reported based on the company’s internal document that was shared within Meta’s AI research teams. Also Read: Meta launches Muse Spark: New AI model outperforming GPT, Gemini, and Grok in multimodal reasoning

Meta to Install Tracking Software on Employees’ Computers

Reportedly, Meta will install its new tracking software on work computers so that it can track user activities. These activities will include keyboard movements, clicks, and screen interactions. According to report, the tool will capture screenshots of at time intervals. Furthermore, it will only work on selected work-related apps and websites that are used by employees on daily tasks. Also Read: Meta layoffs continue in 2026, around 200 jobs cut in California

According to Meta, the system is not built or performance evaluation. Instead, it is designed to collect real examples of how people use computers. Once the data is collected, the tech giant will use it to train AI models so that they can better understand everyday digital actions.

Meta Plans to Improve AI Systems

As per internal communication in Meta, the company wants to improve AI agents. These agents are meant to perform tasks like human, including some prominent actions like clicking buttons, using keyboards, and navigation dropdown menus. The company believes that it can use real data to understand what is needed to improve accuracy in these areas.

Another major aspect of this system is Meta is working on building AI agents that can handle office tasks effectively without human help. If launched, these tools will help Meta to be a part of a larger effort where it wants to compete with other AI companies in the market. The main goal behind this new tracking tool is to make AI systems more capable of handling real-world computer operations.

Privacy and Data Usage

Keeping privacy in mind, Meta has stated that it will only use collected data for AI training, and hence, will not be used to monitor employee performance. They will do everything to protect sensitive information to maintain the safeguards.

Limited to Specific Works

The upcoming Meta tracking tool will be limited to specific work applications. It is not designed to access personal information and data outside of work systems.

Why Meta is Focusing on Real User Behavior

The company thinks that artificial intelligence systems require actual human interaction information to be enhanced. The existing models tend to have difficulties with simple computer operations. Meta tries to bridge this gap by examining real-life scenarios of the use of software by employees.

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This solution fits into a broader trend in developing AI. Organizations are attempting to develop systems, which have the capability to comprehend and execute complex digital processes.