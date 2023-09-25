Meta Connect 2023: What to expect from Mark Zuckerberg

Meta is holding the 2023 version of its annual conference called Meta Connect later this month. It is the company’s biggest event of the year, which is knee-deep into the world of virtual and augmented realities. Meta is one of the frontrunners for these technologies, so its conference is mainly filled with announcements on applications, software, and hardware meant to take VR and AR to the next level. Then, there is the metaverse, which the Mark Zuckerberg-led company has been bullish about for a long time. If you are interested in what Meta has in store for us, here is a rundown of everything you can expect from Meta Connect 2023.

Meta Connect 2023 event date and time

The Meta Connect will not be a one-day event this time. The company’s annual event will run for two days — September 27 and 28. Meta founder and chief executive officer, Mark Zuckerberg, will begin his keynote at 10.30 pm PST, which translates to 11 am IST, the next day. If you are watching from India, tune into the livestream on September 28 for the keynote.

“You’ll hear how AI will help people connect and express themselves in new ways and get a first look at the latest products and updates that will help developers build the future of human connection,” Meta has mentioned on its Connect 2023 event website.

Meta Connect 2023 live stream

You will be able to tune into the live stream on Facebook, as well as the Meta Horizon Worlds app on a Quest headset for people who like the VR world more. But since this is a Meta event, you will not find it on YouTube or X (formerly Twitter).

Meta Connect 2023 expectations

The headline product at the upcoming Meta event could be the Quest 3, which the company has been talking about over the past few months. You can expect Meta to talk even more about the headset and detail its features, as well as how it works. There could also be a release date and price for the Quest 3 during the keynote. Since Quest 3 deeply integrates Meta’s metaverse platforms, you will hear more about how the company is moving ahead with the technology.

Metaverse was all the rage when Meta officially brought it into the mainstream, but the craze has faded away over the past few months. Maybe an announcement from Meta on Metaverse will rekindle the enthusiasm.

There is no way Meta will not talk about artificial intelligence, which is the current bandwagon for all companies to jump on. You can expect Zuckerberg to talk about generative AI, the company’s own large language models (LLMs), and applications that make generative AI directly available to customers.