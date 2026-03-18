Big update: Meta shuts down Horizon Worlds VR, what it means for users

In a bid to streamline its focus on artificial intelligence and more practical technologies, Meta has decided to shut down the virtual reality version of Horizon Worlds. The tech giant will end its VR experience on June 15, 2026. However, according to company, it will keep the platform available in a mobile format. This decision marks a major shift in the company’s strategy. Also Read: Meta Wants Employees To Build The Metaverse 5X Faster Using AI

Meta Shutting Down its VR Horizon Worlds

Meta, in its official post, announced that it will be shutting down its virtual reality division of Horizon Worlds. Starting March 31, 2026, the virtual reality social platform will no longer be available in the Quest store. The company also announced to remove several popular VR spaces. Nevertheless, you will still be able to access some worlds for a limited time, but full shutdown will happen in June. Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg's latest goal is to create artificial general intelligence

If you have been a regular user of Horizon Worlds, you need to be updated as the company will completely shut down the VR app from the Quest devices after June 15. However, you can still access the platform via mobile app. Also Read: Meta Connect 2023: What to expect from Mark Zuckerberg

Also Read: Meta working on AI detector tool for Meta AI to identify AI-generated content

List of Features and Perks to be Discontinued

Company says that many Horizon-specific features will be removed before the shutdown. These features include popular Meta Credits, digital clothing, avatars, and in-world purchases. All these items will no longer be a part of the platform after 31 March.

Furthermore, some tools will also be changed like Hyperscape Capture will be moved to a separate app. While you can still create content, but sharing on the platform and social features will still be limited.

Why Meta Is Ending Its VR Focus

To think back, Meta launched Horizon Worlds under its bigger plan to build ‘Metaverse.’ This platform was built as a shared virtual space, where people can work, play, and connect. Users could build their own worlds and experiences using simple tools and prompts. Meta not only invested heavily in building the metaverse, but it was also a key part of this plan. The tech giant even rebranded itself from Facebook to Meta to support this vision.

However, the platform did not gain strong popularity and many users preferred other VR platforms. It also faced criticism for its design and limited engagement.

In early 2026, Meta reduced its workforce in the VR division. This decision showed that the company is cutting back on its metaverse investments.

Also Read: Meta planning big layoffs while investing billions in AI

Meta is Shifting Its Focus Towards AI and New Technologies

Currently, Meta is focusing more on artificial intelligence and smart devices. The company is investing in AI tools and products like smart glasses. This shift indicates that Meta is moving away from large VR projects and is now focusing on technologies that have wider use and better adoption.

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What This Means for Users

If you have been a regular user of Horizon Worlds , then you need to switch to mobile if you want to continue suing the platform. Many features that you have been suing will not be available.