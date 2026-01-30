Samsung says its next AR glasses will arrive this year: What we know so far

Samsung has confirmed that its next-generation augmented reality glasses will launch later this year. The confirmation came during the company’s latest earnings call, marking the first time Samsung has publicly shared a timeline for the product. Also Read: Why Vivo decided not to move ahead with AI smart glasses

During the call, Seong Cho, Executive Vice President of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, said the company plans to deliver “rich, immersive multimodal AI experiences” across several form factors in 2026. Alongside smartphones, he specifically mentioned next-generation AR glasses as part of that roadmap. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro price leaked ahead of possible launch along with Galaxy S26

Samsung has previously acknowledged that it is working on smart glasses, but had not shared any launch window until now. The company first teased its Android XR efforts in late 2025, followed by the introduction of the Galaxy XR headset. Since then, there has been little official communication around smart glasses, making this the first concrete update. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series price leak hints that it could be cheaper than Galaxy S25 lineup

What is known so far

Samsung has earlier confirmed that it is developing its smart glasses in collaboration with Google, along with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. These partnerships were announced as part of Samsung’s push to combine AI features with wearable form factors.

While Samsung has not detailed the final hardware, reports over the past year suggest the glasses are being designed for everyday use, with a thin and lightweight build. One of the earlier codenames linked to the project was “Haen,” and the device was said to be shaped to fit different face types.

Some reports have suggested that at least one version of the glasses may not include an in-lens AR display and could instead focus on features such as audio playback, calls, camera-based functions, and AI assistance. This approach would place it closer to smart glasses already on the market.

Software and hardware expectations

The glasses are expected to run Android XR, though likely a lighter version compared to Samsung’s XR headset. This would help the glasses support AI-based features without putting too much strain on battery life.

GalaxyClub has previously reported that the glasses could include a built-in camera with autofocus, a Qualcomm chipset designed for AR, and a small battery.

Samsung has also repeatedly referred to multimodal AI while talking about its future devices. The company has not shared details on specific features yet, but AI is expected to be a core part of how the glasses are meant to be used.

What remains unclear

Samsung has not shared pricing details, availability, or a specific launch date within the year. It is also not clear whether the company plans to launch a single model or multiple versions of its AR glasses.