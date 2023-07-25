Lenovo introduced its Yoga Book 9i laptop back at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. Now, months later, the company has officially launched the laptop in India. The newly launched Yoga Book 9i laptop features a unique dual-screen design wherein the keyboard and the trackpad are replaced by a second touchscreen display that connects to a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. The main device features a convertible design such that the laptop can be used as both, a laptop and a tablet.

“Our hero product of the year, the Yoga Book 9i comes with a unique set of capabilities designed to empower the creative minds to craft their own story. In fact, the entire refreshed Yoga range uniquely addresses the wide-ranging, multi-faceted digital and hybrid needs of modern content creators and on-the-go users, and enables them to achieve limitless possibilities,” Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India said on the occasion.

As the Yoga Book 9i laptop becomes available in India, here’s everything you need to know about it:

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i India price and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes at a starting price of Rs 2,24,999 in India. Interested buyers can pre-book the device on lenovo.com and at Lenovo Exclusive stores starting today. Interested buyers can also avail a cashback up to Rs 10,000 on select credit cards, product exchange bonus up to Rs 10,000 on exchange of old laptop along with attractive finance offers from leading financial institutions.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i specifications and features

Coming to features and specifications, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes with two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED PureSight displays with 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, 400 nits of peak brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio along with support for advanced features such as Dolby Vision HDR for videos, Dolby Atmos for spatial audio and a 360-degree rotating sound bar featuring Bowers and Wilkins speakers. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors that is coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe SSD Gen 4 storage along with support for Intel’s Evo platform. It features support for up to Windows 11 Pro.

On the battery front, Lenovo says that its newly launched laptop offers up to 14 hours of single-screen video playback time and up to 10 hours of dual-screen video playback time with support for rapid charge technology. In terms of the web-cam, it features support for a FHD IR+ RGB webcam.

On the connectivity front, it features support for a Intel Thunderbolt 4 port on the left side, two Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports on the right side, Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E. Additionally, it features support for Base Pen 4.0 stylus, and a Bluetooth keyboard.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes in a single Tidal Teal colour variant.