Lenovo today launched a new mid-budget tablet in India. The new tablet dubbed as the Lenovo Tab M10 5G joins the company’s growing portfolio of tablets in the country, which also includes the Lenovo Tab M9 that arrived in India earlier this year, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i. The newly launch tablet comes with a 10.61-inch display and a massive 7,700mAh battery and support for advanced audio features such as Dolby Atmos.

Here is everything you need to know about the Lenovo Tab M10 5G.

Lenovo Tab M10 5G: India price and availability

Talking about pricing, the Lenovo Tab M10 5G comes in two variants in India — one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and the other with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 24,999 via Amazon India and Flipkart starting July 15. Interested buyers will also be able to purchase this tablet from lenovo.com and at the Lenovo Exclusive Stores soon.

Lenovo Tab M10 5G: Specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Lenovo Tab M10 5G comes with a 10.61-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels and 400 nits of peak brightness. Lenovo says that its newly launched tablet comes TÜV eye care-certified display for a more comfortable reading experience. It also features support for an Immersive Reading Mode that enables users to easily switch between colour and monochrome modes while reading from the digital library. Additionally, it comes with added security features such as facial recognition technology among others. It comes in Abyss Blue colour variant.

Talking about the core, the Lenovo Tab M10 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of LPDDR4x storage space. It runs Android 13 operating system. It comes with SD card slot that can expanded up to 1TB. It has an 8MP camera on the front with Time-of-Flight Sensor and a 13MP camera at the back. For audio, this tablet comes with dual speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos along with a single microphone.

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G is backed by a 7,700mAh battery, which the company says provides a browsing time of up to 11 hours and a browsing time of up to 11 hours. On the connectivity front, the tablet has Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C 2.0 and a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet ships with the Tab Pen Plus in the box.