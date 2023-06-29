Microsoft's new feature will soon let users sign into websites using passkeys

comscore
Windows 11 update: Microsoft's new feature will soon let users sign in to websites using passkeys

Users will be able to "go to any app or website that supports passkeys to create and sign in using passkeys with the Windows Hello native experience".

  • Microsoft is testing a new feature for Windows users.
  • Windows 11 is getting support for passkeys.
  • Windows 11 users can create passkeys with Windows Hello native experience.
Microsoft announced that it is testing a new feature that will allow users to sign into any website or application using passkeys on Windows 11. Also Read - Microsoft plans to move Windows to the Cloud: Here's what this means for users

Users will be able to “go to any app or website that supports passkeys to create and sign in using passkeys with the Windows Hello native experience”, the tech giant said in a Windows Insider blogpost. Also Read - Modi in US: Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, here's what they discussed

Once a passkey is created, users can use Windows Hello — face, fingerprint or PIN — to sign in. Also Read - Microsoft to replace Mail, Calendar on Windows 11 with AI-powered Outlook

Also, users can use their phone to complete the application login process.

“We are giving users a fundamental control over how they can manage the passkeys saved to their Windows device. They can now view and delete passkeys saved for their favourite apps/websites from Windows settings,” the company said.

The tech giant also mentioned that the Unicode Emoji 15, which began rolling out with Build 23475, is now available to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the company was rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481 to the Dev Channel, which included modernised Window Ink.

With the updated tool, the company intends to let users use their pen and handwrite anywhere they can type on their Windows devices.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 29, 2023 2:25 PM IST
