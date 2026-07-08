Jio's new Rs 55 plan offers 1,000+ live TV channels: Here's everything included

Jio has has recently launched a new entertainment recharge plan for users who prefer watching live TV on their smartphones. Called the JioTV Pro Pack, the new recharge costs Rs 55 and offers access to more than 1,000 live TV channels through the JioTV app. Also Read: Netflix users will now need a unique email ID for every profile

But before you rush to recharge, here’s something you should know. This isn’t a regular prepaid recharge. It is an entertainment add-on, which means you won’t get calling, SMS or full-fledged data benefits with this plan. Also Read: Vodafone Idea postpaid users now get free Spotify Premium for three months

What does the Rs 55 JioTV Pro Pack offer?

The new recharge comes with 30 days of validity and lets users stream over 1,000 live TV channels across 16+ languages. Also Read: Telegram returns to India after NEET-UG restriction: What to do if the app is still not working

Jio says the pack includes more than 150 premium TV channels from broadcasters such as Sony Entertainment, JioStar, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery and ETV.

Subscribers can also watch channels like StarPlus HD, Sony SAB HD, Colors HD, Sony Entertainment Television HD, Animal Planet and several regional entertainment channels through the JioTV app.

What you may miss

But there is something to note! While the plan includes a long list of entertainment channels, live sports channels are missing. Jio has confirmed that sports channels from both JioStar and Sony are not included with this recharge. So, if you were planning to watch live cricket or football matches using this pack, you’ll need another subscription.

Another thing worth noting is that the Rs 55 plan only works if you already have an active Jio prepaid or postpaid connection. It cannot be used as a standalone recharge.

Unlike regular prepaid plans, this recharge is focused only on entertainment. The pack doesn’t include voice calling, SMS or daily data benefits. Jio only provides 10MB of high-speed data, after which the speed drops to 64Kbps. The subscription can be accessed on one mobile device through the JioTV app.

How to activate the plan

Once the recharge is complete, you simply need to open the JioTV app and sign in using your Jio mobile number. According to the company, there is no separate activation process. The recharge is available for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers and can be purchased through the MyJio app, Jio’s website, retail stores and other recharge platforms.

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Jio has also confirmed that users can recharge with the Rs 55 pack multiple times. If an active subscription already exists, the next one will automatically start once the current 30-day validity ends.

Jio Rs 55 JioTV Pro pack: All the benefits