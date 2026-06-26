Vodafone Idea postpaid users now get free Spotify Premium for three months

Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced a tie-up with Spotify for a free 3-months Spotify Premium subscription for the eligible postpaid users in India. The new partnership will help to provide users with enhanced entertainment value with Vi’s postpaid offerings, including access to premium features such as music streaming without ads. Also Read: Recharge Price Hike Coming This Year? What It Means For Jio, Airtel, Vi Users

The offer is available to all eligible new and existing Vi postpaid customers from today. Once the three-month promotion period is over, users have the option of extending their subscription to Spotify Premium via Vi’s Add to Bill service. Users can also subscribe to Spotify Premium after the three-month promotion period by using Vi’s Add to Bill service. Also Read: Why The Government’s Latest Relief To Vodafone Idea Has Exit Written All Over It

Vi collaborates with Spotify

The partnership will help it deliver greater value to postpaid customers with the ability to offer premium entertainment benefits, says Vi. Also Read: Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans With Long Validity, Extra Benefits

In announcing the partnership, Avneesh Khosla, CMC of Vi, said this partnership will provide customers with the most complete content experience, along with further bolstering Vi’s postpaid services.

Spotify Premium benefit can be activated directly from the Vi app for those who are eligible for the service.

Who is eligible to get the free Spotify Premium offer?

Customers with certain Vi Individual and Family Postpaid packages can get a free Spotify Premium subscription.

The offer is available with the plans priced at Rs 451, Rs 551, Rs 751, and Rs 1,201 (REDX) for Individual Postpaid users.

Customers on Family Postpaid plans at the price of Rs 701, Rs 751, Rs 871, Rs 1,201, Rs 1,301, Rs 1,401, Rs 1,526, and Rs 1,601 (REDX Family) are also eligible.

On Family Postpaid plans, the Spotify Premium benefit will only be available to the primary account holder, as clarified by Vi.

How do you unlock Spotify Premium?

The three-month subscription to Spotify Premium will be available for eligible subscribers via the Vi app.

It is an offer for customers who sign up for or are currently active in any eligible mobiliarewife.com Vi postpaid plan, and haven’t already subscribed to Spotify Premium.

After turning the offer on, subscribers can immediately enjoy Spotify Premium service without paying any extra subscription fee for the promotion.

The features of Spotify Premium

The Spotify Premium allows users to play music without interruption by ads and provides them with all of Spotify’s library of over 100 million songs.

Subscribers will be able to listen to music in higher quality, download their music and organise playlists for offline listening, and listen to the music in any order rather than just shuffle.

This subscription also provides personalised insights into listening and a more seamless music streaming experience.

So what will happen after three months?

After the free three-month trial, Spotify users will be able to pay to keep using Spotify Premium via Vi’s Add to Bill service.

Subscription will be Rs. There is no extra cost for users; the amount will be added to their monthly Vi postpaid bill.

This will remove the need to pay separately, and keep customers enjoying music on Spotify Premium without interruption.

Entertainment options are extended

The new deal brings Spotify Premium to the ever-increasing list of value-added services enjoyed by Vi’s postpaid customers.

In India, telecom operators have been doing more of this, offering OTT/entertainment packages with mobile subscription to draw and keep their customers. Vi is adding Spotify Premium to some of its postpaid plans, providing yet another incentive for music fans to choose one of its premium plans.

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If you’re a Spotify customer, the new benefit will allow you to try the benefits of the Premium version without having to pay a separate fee for 3 months.