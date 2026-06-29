Netflix users will now need a unique email ID for every profile

Netflix has introduced a new sign-in rule that will change how people are using their profiles on shared accounts. The entertainment company has mandated that from now onwards every profile must have its own email address. The exception is only for Child profiles. Also Read: Netflix reveals Unhinged, a TV horror game controlled by your phone

The update started rolling out on 15 June and the company has made it a permanent part of Netflix. This means, if you are using someone else’s Netflix account or you are an add-on member, then you may soon see a message asking you to add an email address before continuing watching. Also Read: AI referees, connected footballs and body cams: The technology transforming FIFA World Cup 2026

Each profile will require its own email address

Until now, multiple users were able to use separate profiles with one Netflix account without each signing up with unique email addresses. Also Read: Netflix brings official FIFA World Cup 2026 game to TVs, your phone becomes the controller

That is changing.

Now Netflix wants each adult profile to have its own email. A few have already begun to see a pop-up that reads: “Add an email address to your profile.

When an e-mail is added, the profile has its own login. This will remove the need for users to rely on the primary account’s email to log in.

The reasons behind Netflix’s decision to switch to this format

Netflix claims the new system will be easier to use and manage accounts.

When each profile is assigned its own login, users can reset their own password, log in using a different device and manage their profile without contacting the account owner.

This will also enable the company to make using security features like two factor authentication easier, where available, the company says.

The update could make it much easier for those using Netflix on several devices.

Your settings are retained with your profile

It isn’t all about logging in.

This will also allow each user to make their own profile settings much easier. Changes to such elements as language, subtitles, audio parameters, and playback settings will remain associated with that person’s profile.

It’s great for families that have different media tastes or language preferences.

Each user can have their own settings, not just one for all.

The move comes following Netflix’s password sharing crackdown

Over the last several years, Netflix has implemented a few adjustments to limit the sharing of passwords.

The company offered paid sharing, which lets subscribers include people who don’t live in their household as subscribers for an additional cost.

By requesting each profile to have an individual email address, Netflix is another step towards providing individual identities for each user in the same subscription.

With this update, there are no changes to subscription plans or pricing.

Some users are not happy

While some people see the benefits, others think the new rule is unnecessary.

A lot of households share a Netflix subscription for the same TV. To them, using one login was easy and was satisfactory.

Some users also remark that not all members of the family may share their own email address. Senior members or kids of the family don’t have to use one even for watching films and TV serials.

As a result, some subscribers think that Netflix is implementing unnecessary steps to a process that was already working.

Privacy concerns raised

The update has also started conversations about privacy.

There are some users curious why Netflix now requires additional email addresses for profiles that allowed them to be used without an email address.

Others have pointed to Netflix’s privacy policy and wonder how these email addresses could be used in the future.

Netflix hasn’t indicated that the change was because of advertising. The company aims to enhance account management and make profiles more secure, it says.

What this means for you?

If Netflix requires you to enter an email address you will need to complete the step prior to using the profile.

Only adult profiles will be subject to the requirement. No need for an email address for children’s profiles to continue.

If your profile already has its own email address associated with it, there is no need for you to take any action.

The new rule allows each user to have more control over his or her profile. Login, password and configuration should be simpler.

Meanwhile, it is also a sign of Netflix’ desire to have each user of its service be unique — even if they are subscribing to the same account.

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As much as users may like or not, it is a safe bet that this will be a standard practice on Netflix in the future.