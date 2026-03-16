iOS 27 update revealed: Liquid Glass design stays but these tweaks are coming

Apple is all set for the rollout of iOS 27 with some of the decent changes coming to the iPhones. However, recent reports suggest that the company might not make major changes to the Liquid Glass design. It is worth noting that the tech giant introduced Liquid Glass last year with iOS 26. It updated the interface with translucent elements across all Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, and other devices. While the update received mixed reactions, Apple still plans to keep the core design largely intact for the next update. Also Read: iOS 27 Leaks: Apple Prepares Two Big Upgrades For Next Year

What Is the Liquid Glass Design?

Apple first unveiled its highly popular Liquid Glass design in iOS 26. The update provided translucent buttons, keyboards, app icons, notifications, and control center elements. Apple introduced this new design with an aim to create a more layered and modern look for Apple devices. While some users appreciated the fresh appearance, some users found it confusing or too transparent. Regardless of receiving mixed reactions and feedback, the design remains a key part of Apple’s interface. Also Read: iOS 27 To Deliver Biggest Apple Intelligence Update Yet: Here’s What’s Expected

What Changed in Apple’s Designing Team

Apple’s previous design lead, Alan Dye, who was heavily involved in Liquid Glass, left the company and joined Meta. The company has now given the responsibility to Steve Lemay, who is responsible for Apple’s designing operating system. While this change immediately started speculation in the tech industry that Liquid Glass might be replaced. Nevertheless, sources and leaks suggest that the company is refining the interface rather than changing the overall design element for iOS 27. Also Read: Waiting For iOS 26 Roll Out? Apple May Soon Begin iOS 27 Development

iOS 27 Expected Features

Rather than complete design overhaul, Apple is likely to introduce small changes and improvements to Liquid Glass in iOS 27. One of the expected features is the system-wide slider that will allow you to adjust the transparency of the glass effect. Other improvements include overlapping elements to improve clarity and usability. All these changes will aim to enhance the user experience without removing the Liquid Glass design.

Why Apple Choosing to Keep the Liquid Glass

Apple’s biggest design change came with iOS 26 in over a decade and by keeping the design while making small improvements, the company is giving time to users to adapt to the Liquid Glass. The tech giant has done similar adjustments in the past after major interface changes. The main goal of this strategy is to refine the look while still preserving the effort and technology invested in the design. This also includes the work started with the Vision Pro headset.

FAQs

Q1: Is Apple changing the Liquid Glass design in iOS 27?

A1: No, the design will mostly be the same with some slight improvements

Q2: What is Liquid Glass in iOS?

A2: Apple introduced Liquid Glass last year with iOS 26, introducing translucent interface.

Q3: Who is leading Apple’s design for iOS 27?

A3: Steve Lemay is the new design lead responsible for iOS 27.

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Q4: Are there any improvements to Liquid Glass in iOS 27?

A4: Yes