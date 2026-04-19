Android 'God Mode' virus alert: New malware can take full control of your phone and data

Smartphone users should always be aware of how their devices are performing and if there is any malware attack at all. A new kind of Malware attack has been noticed in smartphones, causing serious damage to our personal details. This is more advanced than normal viruses and has the ability to hijack most functions of a device. It is extremely hard to remove once installed. Security agencies have advised users to be cautious and know how this malware operates. Also Read: This Android malware can control your phone without you knowing: How to stay safe

Government bodies have suggested some proven measures to take so that you can identify this malware. Also Read: iPhone users on alert: Darksword spyware can steal your data in minutes

What is Android ‘God Mode’ Malware Taking Control of Devices

This new malware has been dubbed as God Mode due to the control it attains on a device. It takes advantage of Android Accessibility Services to get access to features in the system. Once granted access, it is able to read messages, monitor user activity, and take actions without their awareness. It is also capable of intercepting OTPs, gaining access to contacts and even managing simple aspects of phones. Also Read: New Android malware steals money from bank account, disables system functions: Here's how to stay safe

How it is Spreading on Devices

This virus usually spreads through fake apps. These applications resemble reputable applications like bank applications or utility apps. They can be downloaded by the user via links posted in messaging applications or unofficial APK files. After the installation, the app requests permission to have complete control over the phone.

Check Out Early Signs If Your Device is Affected

There are some common signs that can indicate infection. Unknown apps can appear in the phone without icons. Certain applications can repeatedly request permission to access. Users might also experience suspicious SMS or redirected calls. Sometimes, it is impossible to uninstall apps or modify permissions.

Step-by-Step Guide to Remove Android Malware

Step 1: Restart the phone in safe mode to disable third party apps.

Step 2: Go to settings and find any suspicious or unknown apps.

Step 3: Uninstall those apps from the device.

Step 4: Modify default launcher to system launcher.

Step 5: Test access control and delete unrecognized permissions.

Step 6: Examine device administrator privileges and deactivate any control that is suspicious.

Step 7: Enter ## 002# to disable call forwarding (when activated).

Step 8: Reboot the phone and ensure whether the problem has been resolved.

How to Stay Safe

The users are advised to install apps via reputable platforms such as Google Play Store. Avoid downloading APK files from unknown sources. Never click on any suspicious links sent via messages. One also should look into the app permissions before granting access.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

This Android malware demonstrates the significance of remaining cautious when installing apps. Simple precautions may be taken to ensure that personal data is not exposed and unauthorized people do not gain access to the device.