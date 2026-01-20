Apple iOS 27 leaks hint at major performance boost, smarter Siri and longer battery life

Apple is yet to release its next big software update in the form of iOS 27, however, the company has already started working on it. The tech giant is expected to unveil iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 and will be launched later in the year. Apple is planning to bring the refinement-oriented upgrade, as opposed to a glitzy redesign. As per reports, the tech giant is aiming to fix what users felt was missing in recent version, which is consistency, speed, and reliability.

Performance

One of the key aspects of iOS 27 software upgrade would be smoother performance across iPhones. Rather than implementing heavy visual changes, Apple is said to be working on fixes, better animation, and making the daily interactions to be faster. It indicates that the apps will load faster, system lag will be minimized, and batter performance will enhance.

It came after Apple received mixed reactions towards iSO 26 indicating slowdowns and UI glitches. Apple seems to be taking a more realistic path with the iOS 27, as they are strengthening the base of the operating system, but not altering the appearance.

New Apple Intelligence Features

Artificial intelligence will still play an important role in iOS 27, especially through Apple Intelligence. Siri will be more context-sensitive and customized and it will learn the habits of users to provide more precise answers. The basic functions such as reminders, searches and suggestions might be more natural and faster.

Smart system applications that are driven by AI are also rumored to be included in the upcoming iOS 27. The Calendar app can propose schedules, whereas health-related functionality can provide more individual information depending on user movement and data.

Improvements

Apple is also likely to perfect some of the inbuilt apps. Photos app can be improved with the help of better organisation tools, which will simplify work with big photo collections. The users of AirPods would also experience faster connectivity and stronger connections and less frequent issues with the audio.

Some other interesting reports suggest that future iPhones will be able to connect via satellite and 5G. This would enable simple connection in isolated locations as long as it is introduced which would be handy in case of an emergency or travel.

Release timeline and eligible iPhones

iOS 27 is expected to roll out in fall 2026 after its official preview at WWDC. It is mentioned that the update should be compatible with iPhones based on the A14 Bionic chip or later, which implies that older models such as the iPhone 11 family may be dropped from the update.

Eligible devices

The devices that are compatible to the iOS 27 includes iPhone 12 series and beyond, including latest iPhone 17.