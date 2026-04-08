iOS 27 update may turn Siri into a smarter AI assistant

iOS 27 leak: iOS 27 is expected to bring a major update to Siri, and this time the focus seems different. Instead of small improvements, Apple is likely working on changing how the assistant actually works in daily use. Also Read: Apple may rename iPhone Fold to iPhone Ultra: Expected to arrive in September despite delay speculation

Siri has been around for years, but it hasn’t kept up with newer AI tools. That gap has been quite visible lately. With iOS 27, Apple seems to be trying to fix that. Also Read: Apple’s first foldable iPhone may be closer than expected, production begins

Siri may finally feel more natural to use

One of the main changes expected is how Siri handles conversations. Right now, interactions feel limited. You ask something, get a response, and that’s about it. Also Read: NASA Artemis II sets new Space record, and iPhone 17 Pro Max was part of it

With the new update, Siri could handle follow-up questions and longer conversations more smoothly. It may also be able to deal with slightly more complex requests without breaking them into multiple steps.

There is also talk about handling multiple actions in one go. For example, instead of giving separate commands, you could ask Siri to do a few things together.

Not just voice, more ways to use it

Another change is where and how you use Siri. It may no longer be limited to voice commands. Reports suggest there could be an “Ask Siri” option inside apps. So instead of switching between apps, you could interact with whatever is on your screen directly.

There is also a “Write with Siri” feature expected, which could help while typing messages or emails. This makes Siri more useful in everyday situations instead of something you only use occasionally.

Changes in how Siri looks and works

Apple is also expected to change the interface. There could be a separate app for Siri where previous interactions are saved. This means you can go back and check earlier queries instead of starting fresh every time. Siri may also show up in places like the Dynamic Island while processing requests, so it doesn’t interrupt what you are doing.

Support for both voice and text input is also expected, which gives more flexibility depending on the situation.

AI improvements behind the scenes

A big part of this update is expected to be under the hood. Apple is also said to be working on making Siri smarter by using newer AI models.

There’s also a chance that third-party AI tools could be supported, which would give Siri more flexibility. That matters because users are already used to more capable AI tools now.

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What changes for users

Siri is expected to go beyond basic commands and become something you might actually use more often. That said, how useful it turns out will depend on how well these features work once they roll out.