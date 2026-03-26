Apple testing ‘Ask Siri’ button, new UI ahead of WWDC 2026

Apple is expected to bring some changes to Siri at WWDC 2026, with iOS 27 likely to adjust how the assistant works in regular use. The idea this time seems simple. Make Siri more useful in day-to-day situations instead of just answering basic voice commands. Also Read: iOS 27 may bring dedicated Siri App with ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok-like features

Reports suggest that Apple may finally be looking at some of the issues users have pointed out over the years. A new interface and better integration across the system are said to be part of this update. Also Read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims AGI is achieved: Experts react to bold statement

Ask Siri button to expand usage

One of the key additions could be an “Ask Siri” button that works across different apps and menus. As per reports, this option may appear when you are interacting with content on your screen. For example, you might be able to highlight text on your screen and ask Siri to summarise it or fetch more details. That way, you don’t have to switch between apps or search manually. Also Read: Apple launches new business platform to Manage devices, apps and employees easily

The aim here is simple. Make Siri available where you actually need it, instead of limiting it to voice commands.

New look for Siri

Apple is also testing a redesigned interface for Siri. The current full-screen or glowing edge animation may be replaced with something more compact.

Some early details suggest Siri could show up as a small element at the top of the screen. Once you interact with it, the panel may expand to show results.

This change is expected to make the experience less distracting while still keeping the assistant easily accessible.

Siri app may finally arrive

Another change being tested is a dedicated Siri app. This could act as a central place where you can see past interactions.

According to reports, users may be able to revisit previous queries, search through conversations, and even pin important ones. It is also expected to support both voice and text input, which should make it easier to use depending on the situation. Right now, most Siri interactions are temporary, but this could change with the upcoming update.

Focus shifting towards AI

Apple is also working on improving Siri’s intelligence. The assistant is expected to improve in terms of understanding context. This means it should be able to handle slightly more complex requests compared to what it does right now.

It could also fetch information from apps like Messages, Notes, and Calendar to give replies that feel more relevant to what you are doing.

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What happens next

Apple is expected to unveil these changes at the upcoming WWDC 2026 event, scheduled to kick off on June 8. But as usual, everything may not roll out together. Some features could arrive later with iOS 27 updates.