iOS 27 could make typing easier on iPhone with this new keyboard feature

iOS 27 leak: Apple is expected to bring a few changes with iOS 27, and one of them could be related to the keyboard. It may not sound like a big update at first, but it can still affect how typing feels in everyday use. Apple has made small tweaks to autocorrect in recent updates, but it still doesn’t get everything right, and that’s something the company seems to be working on now. Also Read: Apple Intelligence briefly goes live in China, here’s what happened

What the feature is about

According to reports, Apple is testing a feature called “alternative words”. Instead of only correcting spelling mistakes, the keyboard could suggest different word options for what you have already typed. So if a word doesn’t feel right in a sentence, you may get a few alternatives without having to rewrite the whole thing. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max available at lowest price online: Here’s how to get the deal

This is slightly different from how the current keyboard works. Right now, suggestions are mostly limited to predicting the next word or correcting errors. With this update, the focus could shift towards improving how sentences are written, not just fixing them. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro series may get smaller Dynamic Island than iPhone 17 Pro

How this could change typing

The iPhone keyboard works fine for regular use, but it doesn’t help much when you want to rephrase something. Most users end up editing sentences manually or switching apps. With this feature, Apple seems to be trying to keep that process within the keyboard itself.

It could make small edits quicker, especially while writing messages, emails, or notes. At the same time, everything will depend on how accurate these suggestions are. If they don’t match what the user wants, people may ignore them just like autocorrect.

Part of a bigger update

This keyboard change is likely part of a broader set of updates. Apple is also expected to make changes to Siri and other parts of the system. The focus this time looks wider, not just limited to one feature.

Some of these changes may work better on newer iPhones, especially if they depend on on-device processing. Apple has been moving in this direction for a while, and this update seems to follow the same approach.

What to expect

The feature is still being tested, and Apple hasn’t confirmed anything around it yet. Apple is expected to talk more about iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, where clearer details should come out.

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If it does roll out, it won’t be a major shift, but it could make typing a bit easier over time, especially for people who use their phone for writing regularly.