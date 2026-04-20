OnePlus Nord CE 6, CE 6 Lite India launch confirmed for THIS date: Check expected specs, features

After days of leaks and listings, OnePlus has now confirmed that the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite will launch in India. The launch event is scheduled for 12 PM IST on May 7th in India, which has been confirmed that the Nord CE 6 series is coming. Also Read: OnePlus Gaming Controller confirmed, launch set with Ace 6 Ultra; Is it coming to India?

At the same time, what appears to be the OnePlus Nord CE 6 has shown up on Geekbench, giving us a rough idea of what’s coming. The listing suggests the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which places it in the mid-range category. Here is what else to expect from the upcoming Nord 6 CE and Nord CE 6 Lite. Also Read: OnePlus Pad 4 India launch set for April 30: Specs and design revealed

OnePlus Nord 6 CE and Nord CE 6 Lite: What else do we know

The benchmark entry shows around 7.2GB usable RAM, which will likely be marketed as 8GB RAM, which is standard for this segment. In terms of scores, the device managed to get 1101 (single-core) and 3117 (multi-core). These numbers don’t point to a massive jump over the previous CE model. The listing also hints at Android 16, likely paired with OxygenOS. Also Read: Best gaming phones under Rs 50,000: Top picks for high FPS performance and smooth gameplay

Other leaks and rumours suggest that the Nord 6 CE may feature a 6.78-inch 1.5k OLED with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3200Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it may pack an 8000mAh battery with an 80W charging support. Moreover, it may also get IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings against dust and water.

As for the CE 6 Lite, there’s no concrete hardware detail yet, but going by the naming, it should sit below the standard CE 6 with more accessible pricing and specs. It is tipped to pack Dimensity 7400 chipset under the hood.

It must be noted that the Nord CE series has usually focused on balanced performance, clean software, and practical pricing. With two models launching together this time, a standard and a Lite, OnePlus seems to be covering a wider price range in the mid-segment.

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With the launch now confirmed, the wait isn’t long. The Geekbench listing doesn’t reveal everything, but it does set expectations, this looks like an incremental update, not a major shift.