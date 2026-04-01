Apple turns 50: How the tech giant changed the world from first computer to iPhone and beyond

Apple is all set to complete its 50th anniversary today, 1 April, 2026, marking a milestone in the technology world. This is one of the important moments for the company and in the history of consumer technology world. Apple has traveled a long way, from its early days as a small computer company to growing into one of the most influential brands in the world. The products and ideas have shaped the technological advancements and how people use technology in everyday life. Also Read: Apple launches new business platform to Manage devices, apps and employees easily

Apple’s Journey: From Releasing Its First Computer to Modern Devices

Apple started its journey by launching its first personal computer called Apple I in 1976. It was designed by Steve Wozniak and marketed by Steve Jobs. Later, the company introduced devices that changed the industry. These products include Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and even Vision Pro. Furthermore, the tech giant expanded its Mac lineup and services, and hence creates a complete ecosystem for users. What helped the company stay ahead is its focus on performance and design. Also Read: Apple’s 50 year legacy: From the Macintosh to Vision Pro and the future beyond screens

Thank you for celebrating 50 years of thinking differently with us at Apple Champs-Élysées, Pedro and Julian! Please send me that track! #Apple50 pic.twitter.com/hzix1Wr1Hh — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 28, 2026

Apple Park Celebrations and Global Events on 50th Anniversary

The brand is preparing major celebrations at Apple Park in Cupertino. Stores like Apple Grand Central in New York and other locations worldwide have already started their celebrations. Apple has set up special displays inside Apple Park, including large 50th anniversary logo and product showcase. Visitors can see the timeline of iMac models and a full lineup of iPhones.

Exclusive 50th Anniversary Gifts for Employees

The tech giant is known for giving special items to its employees during major events. And for 50th anniversary, the company is distributing gifts like t-shirts, posters, and enamel pins. The products are designed with an aim to celebrate company’s long journey and achievements.

Apple Quiz

To mark the occasion, a special quiz has been organized to test knowledge about Apple’s history. The quiz will cover products, software, and major milestones since 1976.

Celebrations at Apple Park

Reportedly, Apple is planning a big celebration at its Apple Park. The Rainbow Stage will host a special performance, wherein Paul McCartney is expected to perform for employees.

Senior leaders like Tim Cook will also be present at the event.

Key People Who Shaped Apple’s Success

Company’s success is not only because of its products, but also because of the people behind it. Steve Jobs gave the company a vision and direction. Whereas, Steve Wozniak built the early computers and played a key role in its foundation.

We can’t forget Bill Atkinson, who helped designing the early Mac interface and software tools. Then we have John Iv, who shaped the look of products like the iPhone and MacBook. Currently, under Tim Cook, the business expanded and became one of the most valuable companies in the world.

What’s Ahead

Apple is entering in its next phase, where the company is focusing on Artificial Intelligence and innovation. Areas like custom chips, mixed reality, and more are expected to play a big role in the future. The tech giant has already showcased its direction with Apple Silicon and Vision Pro. The next 50 years will decide how the company is adapting to changing technology and user needs.