iPhone 17 Pro Max available at lowest price online: Here’s how to get the deal

iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched in September last year as Apple’s top-end iPhone, and it still sits at the top of the lineup. The device brought a few design changes this time, including a large camera module on the back and new colour options. At launch, it was priced at Rs 1,49,900 for the base 256GB variant. Also Read: Apple may launch over 15 new products in 2026: iPhone, Mac, iPad and more

Right now, the phone is available at a lower price, which makes it slightly more accessible if you were planning to buy it. Also Read: iOS 26 Liquid Glass: How to make it easier on your eyes

iPhone 17 Pro Max deal price and offers

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently listed at Rs 1,45,490 on Vijay Sales. This is a direct price cut of Rs 4,410 compared to its launch price.

On top of this, there are bank offers available. If you use an HDFC Bank credit card on EMI, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 4,500. This brings the effective price down to Rs 1,40,990.

There is also an exchange option available. If you have an older phone, you can trade it in to bring the price down further. The final value depends on the condition and model of your current device.

What the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers

The phone is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chipset. In regular use, it handles multitasking without issues. It can handle heavy games for a long time without any major issues.

On the front, there is a 6.9-inch OLED display with ProMotion support. You get a 120Hz refresh rate, so things feel smooth while scrolling or switching between apps. The screen is bright enough outdoors and is good for watching videos as well.

Camera and battery

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with three 48MP cameras on the back, including a primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The camera setup delivers consistent results, especially when it comes to video recording. For selfies, there is an upgraded front camera that supports centre-stage features.

Battery life is another strong point. The phone can last more than a day on a single charge with mixed usage. It also supports USB-C charging and MagSafe accessories.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Should you consider this deal

This is not a massive price drop, but it is one of the lower prices seen for the iPhone 17 Pro Max so far. With bank offers and exchange, the overall cost can come down further. If you were already planning to buy this model, this deal makes it slightly easier to consider.